Hotels give emergency discounts regarding Mount Agung: Tourism Ministry

Residents walk around his house which is within a 12 km radius of the crater of Mount Agung, in Kubu Village, Karangasem regency, Bali, Wednesday (11/10/2017). Some refugees whose homes are in dangerous radius still go home in the morning to move as good as keeping the house and return to the refuge in the afternoon. (ANTARA /Wira Suryantala) ()

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - A number of hotels in Bali are ready to give discounts for tourists as one of scenarios if Mount Agung erupts that will have impact on airport closure, Tourism Minister said.



"If (Mount Agung) erupts, people (tourists) relatively want to get home quickly. The scenario is a big discount should be provided at the beginning of the incident (eruption), so people do not scramble to go home," Tourism Minister, Arief Yahya said here on Wednesday.



The minister asked the hoteliers to give a minimum of 50 percent discount for tourists with the scenario that the tourists are on holidays in Bali when an eruption occurs.



Some of hoteliers even ready to give 75 up to 100 percent of discount with the scenario is to provide a discount of 100 percent on the first day, then 80 percent to the amount of decrease in the next days.



The discount is given until the tourists can be taken to neighboring province of Bali to continue the journey through the nearest airport that is not affected (by the eruption), Arief explained, adding that the discount is provided for foreign and domestic tourists.



According to him, tourism ministry in cooperation with Transportation Ministry and Organization of Land Transportation Owners (Organda) will provide 700 buses to bring tourists who want to continue their journey by land or sea.



A total of 10 alternative airports are also prepared when Mount Agung erupts such as Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta, Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Blimbingsari Banyuwangi Airport, Adi Sumarmo Airport in Solo, Lombok Airport, Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo airport, Hassanudin Airport in Makassar and Sepinggan Airport Balikpapan.



Two other airports are Sam Ratulangi in Manado and Pattimura airport in Ambon.



In addition, Arief also asked managers of tourist attractions and airlines to give discounts.



Earlier, potential guests, who had earlier made room reservations in some 10 hotels in Badung District, Bali Province, decided to cancel their plans.



The cancellations were made following news reports of Mount Agung showing increase activity, I Made Badra, head of the Badung tourism office, noted here, Friday (Oct 6).



Each hotel had received some 50 and 100 room cancellations, he said.



He, however, believed that in general, the number of tourists visiting Badung still remains stable.



Badung District, where the beaches of Kuta and Pandawa are located, is a major tourist destination in Bali.



The district has, so far, remained safe and conducive for tourists, as it is located at a distance from Mount Agung in Karangasem District.



Earlier, Tourism Minister Arif Yahya and Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika had made assurance to tourists that their visit to Bali will be safe despite the alert status of Mount Agung.(*)