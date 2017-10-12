Kazakhstan Embassy launches friendship club

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Kazakhstan Embassy in Jakarta has launched an Indonesia-Kazakhstan Friendship Club which consists of a number of people from various institutions, non-governmental organizations, businesses, media and Indonesian citizens in the country.



Kazakhstan ambassador Askhat Orazbay inaugurated the club which is led by the former Indonesian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Foster Gultom.



The main goal of the club is to strengthen friendship among various elements in Indonesia and Kazakhstan, promote cooperation between the two countries in various fields, facilitate and expand contacts between individuals and businesses.



Ambassador Orazbay shared information with members of the club regarding current issues on relations between Indonesia and Kazakhstan.



He also talked about the visit of Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla who led the Indonesian delegation in the First Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology in Astana, on September 10 to 11, 2017.



During the visit, Jusuf Kalla also met with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Chairman of the Parliamentary Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Ambassador Orazbay added.(*)