Adhi Karya secures new contracts worth Rp30 trillion
27 minutes ago | 130 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - State-owned construction firm PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk secured new contracts worth Rp30 trillion in September, up 11.9 percent from Rp28.6 trillion a month earlier.
The new contracts in September included the construction of the phase I of the light rail transit (LRT) line in Greater Jakarta, Adhi Karta Corporate Secretary Ki Syahgolang Permata said in a press statement released on Wednesday.
The projects signed in the new contracts in September include the section of Pasuruan-Grati toll road worth Rp429.3 billion, a raw water project worth Rp135.6 billion in Sambas, West Kalimantan, and the construction of retaining wall and pier at the Belawan port worth Rp131.1 billion.
"Construction and energy business lines still dominated the new contracts in September 2017, contributing 96.3 percent (of the overall contracts), while the rest came from other business lines," he said.
He said 76.9 percent of the contracts came from the government, 11.4 percent from state-owned companies and 11.7 percent from the private sector.
He said road, bridge and LRT projects accounted for 71.9 percent of the new contracts, while buildings and other infrastructure projects contributed 21.3 percent and 6.8 percent respectively. (*)
