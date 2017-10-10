Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation starts sample shipment of constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications
TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has launched “TB9120FTG,” a constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications. The new IC outputs a sine-wave in electric current using only a simple clock input interface, with no need for an advanced functional MCU or dedicated software. Sample shipments start in November, with mass production scheduled to start in July 2019.
TB9120FTG incorporates DMOS FETs with low on-resistance (upper + lower = 0.7Ω (typ.)), which achieve a maximum current of 1.5A. Both the DMOS FETs and the controller that generates micro-stepping sine-waves (supporting up to 1/32 steps) are housed in a small QFN type package (6.0 mm x 6.0 mm). The new IC delivers an operating temperature range of -40 to 125oC, and it will be qualified against AEC-Q100, a certified standard for electronic components for automotive applications. It is suited to a wide range of general uses, including adjusting the projection of heads-up displays and various valve controllers.
Main Features of New Product
* Simple clock input interface
- Advanced functional MCU or software are not required to output sine-waves.
* Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps.
- Less motor noise
- Smoother and more precise control
* Stall[1] detection circuit
- A detection signal is output from a dedicated pin after detecting a stall.
* Constant-current PWM control
- Mixed decay mode ensures stable current flow through the motor.
* Built-in error detections with a warning signal output function
- Thermal shutdown, over-current detection, and load open detection
Main Applications
* Mirror adjustment for the projection position of heads-up displays
* Control of various valves
|
Main Specifications
|
|
Part number
|
|
TB9120FTG
|
Driving method
|
Constant-current PWM control
|
Stepping mode
|
Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps
|
Number of drive motors
|
Single 2-phase stepping motor
|
On resistance
|
Upper + Lower = 0.7 Ω (typ.) at 25 ℃
|
Output current
|
1.5 A (absolute maximum rating)
|
Error detections
|
Stall detection, thermal shutdown,
over-current
|
Operating voltage range
|
7V to 18V (absolute maximum rating = 40V)
|
External power supply
|
Single power supply
|
Operating temperature range
|
-40 to 125℃
|
Package
|
P-VQFN28-0606-0.65
6.0mm x 6.0mm
Wettable pins with excellent solderability
|
Reliability
|
Qualified based on AEC-Q100
|
Sample shipment
|
November 2017
|
Mass production
|
|
July 2019 (scheduled)
Note:
[1] Motor stall: When motor rotation deviates from the control signal, stalling occurs and the motor stops rotating.
For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9120FTG®ion=apc&lang=en
Customer inquiries:
Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department
Tel: +81-44-548-2821
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005558/en/
Contacts
Media Inquiries:
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963
Digital Marketing Department
semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp
Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
