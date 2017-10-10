Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation starts sample shipment of constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has launched “TB9120FTG,” a constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications. The new IC outputs a sine-wave in electric current using only a simple clock input interface, with no need for an advanced functional MCU or dedicated software. Sample shipments start in November, with mass production scheduled to start in July 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005558/en/

TB9120FTG incorporates DMOS FETs with low on-resistance (upper + lower = 0.7Ω (typ.)), which achieve a maximum current of 1.5A. Both the DMOS FETs and the controller that generates micro-stepping sine-waves (supporting up to 1/32 steps) are housed in a small QFN type package (6.0 mm x 6.0 mm). The new IC delivers an operating temperature range of -40 to 125oC, and it will be qualified against AEC-Q100, a certified standard for electronic components for automotive applications. It is suited to a wide range of general uses, including adjusting the projection of heads-up displays and various valve controllers.

Main Features of New Product

* Simple clock input interface

- Advanced functional MCU or software are not required to output sine-waves.

* Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps.

- Less motor noise

- Smoother and more precise control

* Stall[1] detection circuit

- A detection signal is output from a dedicated pin after detecting a stall.

* Constant-current PWM control

- Mixed decay mode ensures stable current flow through the motor.

* Built-in error detections with a warning signal output function

- Thermal shutdown, over-current detection, and load open detection

Main Applications

* Mirror adjustment for the projection position of heads-up displays

* Control of various valves

Main Specifications Part number TB9120FTG Driving method

Constant-current PWM control Stepping mode

Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps Number of drive motors

Single 2-phase stepping motor On resistance

Upper + Lower = 0.7 Ω (typ.) at 25 ℃ Output current

1.5 A (absolute maximum rating) Error detections

Stall detection, thermal shutdown, over-current

detection, and load open detection Operating voltage range

7V to 18V (absolute maximum rating = 40V) External power supply

Single power supply Operating temperature range

-40 to 125℃ Package

P-VQFN28-0606-0.65 6.0mm x 6.0mm Wettable pins with excellent solderability Reliability

Qualified based on AEC-Q100 Sample shipment

November 2017 Mass production July 2019 (scheduled)

Note:

[1] Motor stall: When motor rotation deviates from the control signal, stalling occurs and the motor stops rotating.

For more information about the new product, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9120FTG®ion=apc&lang=en

Customer inquiries:

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2821

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005558/en/

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation