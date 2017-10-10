TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Thursday, 12th October 2017

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation starts sample shipment of constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications

1 hour ago | 370 Views
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation: A constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver "TB9120FTG" for automotive applications. (Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has launched “TB9120FTG,” a constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications. The new IC outputs a sine-wave in electric current using only a simple clock input interface, with no need for an advanced functional MCU or dedicated software. Sample shipments start in November, with mass production scheduled to start in July 2019.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005558/en/

 

TB9120FTG incorporates DMOS FETs with low on-resistance (upper + lower = 0.7Ω (typ.)), which achieve a maximum current of 1.5A. Both the DMOS FETs and the controller that generates micro-stepping sine-waves (supporting up to 1/32 steps) are housed in a small QFN type package (6.0 mm x 6.0 mm). The new IC delivers an operating temperature range of -40 to 125oC, and it will be qualified against AEC-Q100, a certified standard for electronic components for automotive applications. It is suited to a wide range of general uses, including adjusting the projection of heads-up displays and various valve controllers.

 

Main Features of New Product

 

    * Simple clock input interface

    - Advanced functional MCU or software are not required to output sine-waves.

 

    * Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps.

    - Less motor noise

    - Smoother and more precise control

 

    * Stall[1] detection circuit

    - A detection signal is output from a dedicated pin after detecting a stall.

 

    * Constant-current PWM control

    - Mixed decay mode ensures stable current flow through the motor.

 

    * Built-in error detections with a warning signal output function

    - Thermal shutdown, over-current detection, and load open detection

 

Main Applications

 

    * Mirror adjustment for the projection position of heads-up displays

    * Control of various valves

 

Main Specifications

 

Part number

 

TB9120FTG

Driving method


Constant-current PWM control

Stepping mode


Micro step drive, supporting up to 1/32 steps

Number of drive motors


Single 2-phase stepping motor

On resistance


Upper + Lower = 0.7 Ω (typ.) at 25

Output current


1.5 A (absolute maximum rating)

Error detections


Stall detection, thermal shutdown, over-current
detection, and load open detection

Operating voltage range


7V to 18V (absolute maximum rating = 40V)

External power supply


Single power supply

Operating temperature range


-40 to 125

Package


P-VQFN28-0606-0.65

6.0mm x 6.0mm

Wettable pins with excellent solderability

Reliability


Qualified based on AEC-Q100

Sample shipment


November 2017

Mass production

 

July 2019 (scheduled)

 

Note:

[1] Motor stall: When motor rotation deviates from the control signal, stalling occurs and the motor stops rotating.

 

For more information about the new product, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TB9120FTG&region=apc&lang=en

 

Customer inquiries:

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2821

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

 

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

 

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

 

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

 

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171012005558/en/

 

Contacts

 

Media Inquiries:

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Chiaki Nagasawa, +81-3-3457-4963

Digital Marketing Department

semicon-NR-mailbox@ml.toshiba.co.jp

 

 

Source: Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

