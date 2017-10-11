Pertamina Lubricants eye international partners

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - PT Pertamina Lubricants, a subsidiary of state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina, which manages automotive and industrial lubricants, is eyeing partners for international market.



"In this opportunity, we are proud to represent Indonesia for the lubricant segment, both for the automotive lubricant and industrial segments. We are committed to continue to widen the international wing," Vice President for Sales and Marketing Overseas of PT Pertamina Lubricants, Arifun Dhalia, stated on Wednesday.



Based on the written statement received by ANTARA in Jakarta, Pertamina Lubricants has met and discussed directly with foreign trade attaches from Papua New Guinea, India, Malaysia, Cameroon, Singapore, Afghanistan, Nigeria, and other countries.



"We also had a golden opportunity to meet the Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, who was accompanied by Indonesian Minister of Trade, Enggartiasto," he noted.



Pertamina Lubricants also held an exhibition to introduce all variants of lubricant products for automotive and industrial segments.



"Till date, we have expanded to 14 countries and have 16 lubricant distributors overseas. For global penetration, we are intensively exploring strategic cooperation, and we will also apply multi-distributorship. With this effort, the opportunity will be wider and penetration will be more intense," remarked Arifun.



One of the penetration efforts that has been done is to enter the Vietnamese market for the cement, plywood, and transportation sectors. Pertamina Lubricants has also marketed Rubsol lubricants (lubricants for tire manufacture bearings), which have been adopted and certified by Bridgestone Indonesia and have been used by Bridgestone Indonesia itself.



In early October 2017, Pertamina Lubricants also agreed on a contract of sale of lubricants with Egyptian company, Ashrafco, in Cairo. As a marketing experiment, it has sold one container of lubricant, with a value of US$56,695, or worth Rp737 million.



Pertamina Lubricants has also become a Technical Partner of Lamborghini automobile since 2015, where Fastron Platinum lubricant is officially used in all motorsport Squadra Corse Team events.(*)