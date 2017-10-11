Representatives of five countries to attend 2017 Komodo Travel Mart

Kupang, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Several travel agents from five countries have confirmed their participation in the 2017 Komodo Travel Mart (KTM) to be held on Oct 18.



The five countries are Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and China, Chairman of the Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA) of East Nusa Tenggara Province Abed Frans informed ANTARA in Kupang on Thursday.



"Currently, more than 200 travel agents have registered to join the KTM in Kupang, including from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and China," he revealed.



During the event, Frans stated that a business-to-business meeting will be held on Oct 18, and visits to tourist attractions in the island-based province will start on Oct 20.



The main travel destinations will be Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, and Flores Island, as the areas are still leading tourist attractions in East Nusa Tenggara Province.



ASITA will also reopen the tourist attraction of the Kelimutu Three Color Lakes in Ende and whale fishing activity using traditional tools in Lamalera, Lembata.



"The KTM will start from Kupang and end in Atambua by passing through the districts of Kupang and Timor Tengah Selatan," he stated.



"We want to promote Atambua, Kupang, and Timor Tengah Selatan. Timor Tengah Selatan offers a good combination of sea, mountains, and culture that is still deeply rooted," he noted.



Moreover, he revealed that a cross-border post will be set up in the border area with Timor Leste in Atambua.



Frans said the value of transactions during the 2016 KTM had reached more than Rp10 billion, so he was optimistic of witnessing a 100 percent increase in the transaction value in 2017, as his party will ensure that better preparations are made for the 2017 KTM as compared to last year.(*)