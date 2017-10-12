Indonesian President receives Lao Prime Minister

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) talks with Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (left) at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday (12/10/2017). This year Indonesia and Laos celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.(ANTARA PHOTO/Rosa Panggabean/P003)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, accompanied by First Lady Iriana, received Prime Minister of the Lao Peoples Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith and spouse Naly at the Presidential Palace of Bogor, West Java Province, on Thursday.



A ceremony was held in the front yard of the palace to welcome Sisoulith and Naly.



The Lao prime ministers motorcade arrived at the Bogor Palace at 10:10 p.m. local time. On entering the palace, the convoy was greeted by band drum troopers of the Presidential Security Detail playing the national song of Maju Tak Gentar and followed by horsemen wearing various uniforms of Indonesian palace soldiers.



Hundreds of students wearing traditional clothes waved the Red and White and Laos flags to welcome Prime Minister Sisoulith and his entourage.



Widodo and Sisoulith attended the welcome ceremony and witnessed a guard of honor in the front yard of the Bogor Palace.



Thereafter, they entered the palace and made entries in the guest book, held a joint photo session, and then engaged in a veranda talk.



The two leaders will also lead a bilateral meeting, sign a memorandum of understanding, and issue a joint press statement. Sisouliths state visit will end with an official luncheon.



The welcome ceremony was also attended by Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education M. Nasir, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.(*)