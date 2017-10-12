Laos interested in Indonesian weaponry, fertilizers

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita stated that Laos party was interested in buying the primary weaponry defense systems and fertilizers from Indonesia.



"Laos is interested in Indonesian products of the primary weaponry of defense systems and fertilizers," he remarked, after accompanying Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to receive a state visit of Prime Minister of Lao Peoples Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, at the Bogor Palace, on Thursday.



During a visit to the 2017 Trade Expo Indonesia at BSDs Indonesia Convention Exhibition, Tangerang city, Banten province, Lukita revealed that Laos was also interested in Indonesian furniture industry.



"The Laos party have asked us to invest there in Laos. The goods and capital would be from Indonesia, while the production would be carried out in Laos," he stated.



He added that the trade value of Indonesia and Laos has increased to reach US$10.071 million, compared to $8.55 million in 2015.



"Now, the trade value of Indonesia and Laos has reached $10 million. We will increase it as much as possible," he remarked.



This year, Indonesia and Laos will celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations.



During a joint press conference, Jokowi and Sisoulith believed that the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries since 60 years should be enjoyed by the people of both countries in future too.



"Therefore, we will continue to improve cooperation for the prosperity of the people of both countries," Widodo explained.



He stated that 2017 has been a happy year for Indonesia and Laos to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.



"There is a lot that we have accomplished during the 60 year-cooperation," Widodo revealed. (*)