Indonesia, Laos enhance priority cooperation

President Joko Widodo (left) welcomed Prime Minister Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith during a state visit at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java, on Thursday (10/12/2017). (ANTARA PHOTO/Rosa Panggabean) ()

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith have agreed to enhance priority cooperation in fields, such as investment, security, and defense as well as in the socio-cultural sector.



"I welcome the business cooperation forged by the two countries following the visit of the prime minister of Laos. I believe the business forum will help to increase cooperation in the trade and investment sectors," Widodo noted here on Thursday in a joint press statement issued at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province.



President Widodo and Prime Minister Thongloun had conducted a bilateral meeting and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).



Thongloun had also visited the Trade Expo Indonesia 2017 held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City of Tangerang City.



"It is a great honor for us to have Prime Minister Thongloun pay a visit to the Trade Expo Indonesia 2017. Several trade and investment sectors that can be developed are energy, mining, and agriculture," Widodo said.



The president said Indonesian investors are keen to invest in the fertilizer industry and mining sector. He expressed hope that the plan would be realized soon.



Additionally, Widodo said Indonesias defense industry can supply good-quality products, such as arms and aircraft, to meet the requirements of Laos.



Besides this, Indonesia has also proposed to forge cooperation on countermeasures to fight drug smuggling.



"I hope the MoU on monitoring drug smuggling would be followed up," the president stated.



The president said Indonesia will always support Laos to build the capacity of its human resources.



Jokowi has welcomed the education program that offers an opportunity to Laos students to study in Indonesia.



The government believes that bilateral relations between Indonesia and Laos, established six decades ago, would be enhanced and perceived in a positive light by people of both nations to achieve bilateral prosperity.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Thongloun said his government had agreed to cooperate on several issues during the bilateral meeting.



"I believe Laos and Indonesia will continue to enhance cooperation in the security, trade, economic, and investment sectors as well as across regional and global levels," the prime minister said.



As members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Laos and Indonesia will continue to contribute to the development of cooperation at the regional and global levels.



He lauded Indonesias support and cooperation that has contributed to the development of Laos social and economic sectors.(*)