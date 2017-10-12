Landslide buries four homes and mosque in Lebak, Banten Province
Lebak, Banten (ANTARA News) - A landslide buried four homes and one mosque in Cimandiri village, Panggarangan sub-district, Lebak District, Banten Province, on Wednesday at 7:30 pm. local time.
The buildings were seriously damaged due to the landslide, Kaprawi, head of the Lebak disaster mitigation office, said here, Thursday.
There were no reports of casualties in the landslide which was triggered by incessant heavy rains.
Lebak is considered prone to landslides because the region has several hills and rivers. (*)
