Indonesia, Belgium sign three MoUs to develop infrastructure

Brussels (ANTARA News) - Indonesian and Belgian enterprises have inked three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to develop infrastructure in Indonesia during a high-level roundtable discussion in Brussels.



The companies of both nations signed the MoUs in the presence of Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Puan Maharani, and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Ance Maylany, first secretary for information, social, and cultural function of the Indonesian Embassy in Brussels, noted on Thursday.



Also present at the signing ceremony were the Belgian ambassador to Indonesia, representatives of the Belgian Foreign Ministry, and some 25 chief executive officers (CEOs) of large-scale companies in Belgium.



The CEOs mostly came from Belgian companies that have operated or are keen to start their operations in Indonesia.



The roundtable discussion was held by the Federation of Belgian Enterprises as part of the efforts to enhance relations between the two countries in the fields of investment and trade.



"I am aware of the obstacles and challenges you are facing while doing business in Indonesia," Kalla told the CEOs.



Since 2015, the Indonesian government has continued to deregulate its trade and investment policies and develop various forms of infrastructure to offer incentives to businessmen, he said.



One of the MoUs was signed by PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Persero) and PT Van Oord Dredging International Asia Pacific to develop the Kuala Tanjung port. In the short run, the cooperation will focus on dredging activities and developing a container terminal at the port.



The second MoU involves PT Valdo Investama and Siat Group to develop integrated plantations and a biotechnology center in the Indonesian province of Maluku, with a planned investment of US$50 million. In the short run, the cooperation will focus on developing tropical plants, including spices, and setting up a biotechnology center.



The third MoU involves PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi and Exmar NV to set up joint venture companies to build and develop the LNG Floating Storage and Regasification Unit to supply gas to power plants, such as the IPP PLTGU (Java 1 and Tambak Lorok) owned by a consortium of Pertamina, Sojitz, and Marubeni.(*)