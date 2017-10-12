Landslides hit Cilacap, Banyumas
1 hour ago | 200 Views
Cilacap, C Java (ANTARA News)- Landslides have hit several areas in the districts of Cilacap and Banyumas, Central Java, following incessant heavy rains since Wednesday.
In Calacap, landslides occurred in two locations in Grumbul Lewosari, Mandala village, Cimanggu sub-district, Tri Komara Sidhy, head of the Cilacap disaster mitigation office, said here, Thursday.
In addition to landslides, the downpours also damaged Cimindi bridge in Cisalak village, Cimanggu sub-district.
A house located near a hill, was buried by a landslide in Grumbul Renggong, Gumelar sub-district, Banyumas District, on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. local time.
The landslide was also triggered by incessant downpours that had fallen since Wednesday morning.
Local rescuers comprising among others police and military officers, cleared mud and rocks that buried the house. (*)
