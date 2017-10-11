Bali ready to host 2018 IMF-WB Annual Meeting

Washington (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government has affirmed Balis readiness to host the IMF-WB Annual Meeting to be held in October 2018.



"Our preparations have run smoothly, and we are working together to solve the problem," Chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the IMF-WB 2018 Annual Meeting Luhut Pandjaitan stated in Washington DC, the US, on Wednesday evening.



The statement was delivered by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Pandjaitan during the Gala Dinner titled "The Voyage to Indonesia 2018."



The Gala Dinner was also attended by corporate leaders from the US and Indonesia, US high-ranking officials, members of the US Congress, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and Governor of Bank Indonesia Agus Martowardojo.



"We are still on track while monitoring Mount Agungs volcanic activity, as we cannot make predictions," the minister remarked.



The minister is optimistic that the IMF-WB Annual Meeting in Bali would run smoothly and have a positive impact on the economic activities in Indonesia.



The IMF-WB Annual Meeting is one of the largest and influential events in the areas of finance and economy and brings together Central Bank governors and finance ministers from 189 countries along with prominent players from the private sector, academics, non-governmental organizations, and media.



In total, there will be some 15 thousand participants. Events to be held on the sidelines include seminars, an investment forum, FGD, workshop, and cultural events.



Bali will take all necessary steps to ensure that the IMF-WB Annual Meeting will be a memorable experience. The IMF-WB Annual Meeting will benefit Indonesia, both in the short- and long-term, particularly in boosting foreign exchange reserves, trade and investment, tourism, and Indonesian leadership in the region.



The main objective of hosting the IMF-WB Annual Meeting is to showcase Indonesia and Asia as reformed, resilient, and progressive economies.



On the same occasion, Finance Minister Indrawati emphasized that Indonesias economy is stable and growing well.



Indonesia is working to encourage infrastructure development and improve the peoples welfare to ensure sustainable growth, Indrawati pointed out.



"The current macro and monetary policies are also favorable. The condition was monitored by the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia, and the Financial Service Authority (OJK)," she stated.



The Gala Dinner is a series of preparatory events by Indonesia to host the IMF-WB Annual Meeting in Bali in October 2018.



The event provides an opportunity for the government to introduce Indonesias culture and tourism destinations as well as provide information related to the current economic and social conditions.



The event was also attended by Freeport McMoran President and CEO Richard Adkerson, US Congressman and Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Indonesia Vern Buchanan, and US Co-Chair of USINDO Ambassador Robert O. Blake.(*)