Central Sulawesi has surplus production of rice commodity

Palu (ANTARA News) - Central Sulawesi Governor Longki Djanggola stated that the food security condition, especially with regard to the production of rice commodity in the province, has recorded a surplus in the last five years.



"We have 1,103,168 tons of unhulled paddy, and when converted, it will produce 597,210 tons of rice for the total population of 2,950,189 people," the governor remarked here on Friday.



According to Djanggola, if the per capita consumption need of the population is some 139.15 kilograms per year, then Central Sulawesi needs some 410,519 tons of rice, and there is still a surplus of some 86,691 tons.



He noted that Central Sulawesis surplus rice is mostly traded with other regions and islands, such as Gorontalo Province, North Maluku, East Kalimantan, and North Kalimantan.



The governor also expressed support for one of the programs that is currently being intensively implemented for achieving food self-sufficiency to realize national food sovereignty and make Indonesia a global food barn by 2045.



Central Sulawesi is one of the 34 provinces that is expected to support and contribute to the food security program, Djanggola added.(*)