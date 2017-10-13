KPK synergizes with police on anti-corruption special detachment

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is working in coordination with the Indonesian Police on the planned establishment of the Anti-Corruption Special Detachment, KPK deputy chief Laode M Syarif said.



"On the issue of the Anti-Corruption Special Detachment, we have discussed this with the Police Chief. The KPK has supported its establishment and hopefully, more corruption cases can be handled," Syarif stated here, Friday.



He expressed hope that the special unit could handle the massive corruption case, while KPK could focus only on the big corruption cases.



"Under the law, KPK will only handle (corruption cases) that involve government officials and more than Rp1 billion. For smaller cases, even if we have the information, we will give them to the police," he added.



The police has proposed Rp2.6 trillion of budget for the special unit and called on the Commission III of the House of Representatives to support its proposal.



"The budget for the special unit has been calculated. In its previous meeting, we have discussed the salary for its members to make them on par with the KPK," the Indonesian Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian mentioned, Thursday.



The police, he remarked, has also taken into account the budget for investigation, using the index system and ad-cost system, similar to those applied by the anti-corruption commission.



According to Tito, the budget for 3,560 personnel would reach Rp786 billion, and the budget for investigation devices would be Rp359 billion.



"The budget for operations has reached Rp1.55 trillion, including those for the office and operating system, as well as investigation and monitoring devices. In total, it (the budget) will reach Rp2.6 trillion," he noted.(*)