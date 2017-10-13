Qatar Emir to pay state visit to Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to pay a state visit to Indonesia on October 17-18, 2017.



Spokesperson of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry Arrmanatha Nasir stated during a press briefing on Friday that the Emir of Qatar will be received by President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday morning.



"It is a return visit by the Emir after President Joko Widodo had visited Qatar in September 2015," Nasir remarked.



The Emir will hold a bilateral meeting with President Widodo and is scheduled to bring along some 43 business delegates from Qatar to attend a business forum with 150 Indonesian businessmen in Jakarta later in the afternoon.



The two countries are expected to ink cooperation agreements in several sectors, such as energy, investment, trade, economy, health, youth and culture, sports, and civil aviation.



Data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that trade volume between Indonesia and Qatar had reached US$900 million in 2016.



Though Indonesia mainly imports oil from Qatar, the Southeast Asian country exported automotive products, textile, footwear, and furniture to the Gulf nation.



Around 30 thousand Indonesians live in Qatar, most of whom are working as professionals in various sectors in Qatar, Nasir revealed.



Director of the Middle East of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sunarko said that the visit of Qatars Emir to Indonesia demonstrates the strong commitment of Indonesia and Qatar to enhance diplomatic ties, which were established 41 years ago.



Apart from prioritizing bilateral cooperation, the two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global issues during the bilateral meeting.



Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is the eighth Emir of Qatar.



He is the fourth son of the previous Emir, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.



Sheikh Tamim became the Emir of Qatar on June 25, 2013, after his fathers abdication.(*)