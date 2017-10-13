Indonesia, Vietnam have important role in maintaining security, stability

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Vietnam have an important role in maintaining peace, security and stability in the ASEAN region, Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said.



"Both countries have a role in encouraging peace in the region," Ryamizard noted, while receiving the honorary visit of Vietnams Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich, in the framework of the bilateral meeting and the signing of the Joint Vision at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Friday.



The honorary visit of Vietnams Defense Minister was preceded by a military ceremony.



Furthermore, the two parties held a bilateral meeting to discuss efforts to increase defense cooperation between the two countries that have been well established.



The visit of Vietnams Defense Minister was intended to improve cooperation in the field of defense between the two countries.



The minister stated that the meeting would strengthen the defense cooperation between the two countries to maintain stability in the region.



"Global geopolitics are moving rapidly and dynamically, so we need inputs from experts about multidimensional threats," he observed.



With the cooperation of both the countries, these threats can be addressed together.



"The current and future threats are terrorism, radicalism, separatism, rebellion, natural disasters, regional offenses, piracy, theft of natural resources, drug abuse and cyber war," he remarked.



Therefore, the defense minister expected that both countries could jointly overcome all these threats.



"Let us reduce the differences," he declared.



Some of the issues discussed in the bilateral meeting included a dialogue forum on defense strategy and armed forces, and cooperation in the field of education and training, as well as the defense industry.



Both sides have agreed to support the implementation of the Defense Policy Dialogue (DPD) and continue the Joint Working Group (JWG) at the level of the Armed Forces.



Through the DPD forum, the two parties can plan defense cooperation programs that can be realized in the future.



The two ministers also discussed and exchanged views on several issues, such as security and stability in the South China Sea region, maritime security, especially in the waters of Sulu Islands, Philippines, illegal fishing and other issues related to terrorism.



The bilateral meeting is expected to improve the bilateral cooperation between the two countries and contribute to the security and stability in the region.(*)