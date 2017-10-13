Internet users in Indonesia up 51 percent a year

Makassar, S Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The countrys largest cellular phone operator PT Telkomsel said the number of internet users in Indonesia rose 51 percent annually on the average.



"Around 34 percent of the internet users are social media users," General Manager of External Corporate Communication of PT Telkomsel Denny Abidin said at Public Relations workshop said here on Friday.



Denny said with the expansion of communications technology 371 million Sim Cards have been circulating in Indonesia or exceeding the countrys population.



A hand phone user has two or three pieces of hand phone and a Sim Card, he said, adding under the condition, the challenges faced by public relations people is how to become digital public relations men.



Denny said a public relations officers is required to have the ability to combine traditional public relations and combine results of research, social media and marketing nucleus. (*)