7,000 police, military officers deployed to guard Jakarta Governor inauguration

Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno. (ANTARA PHOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Metro Jaya Police and Military Command will deploy some seven thousand personnel to guard the inauguration of new Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno, on Monday.



"The inauguration will be held at the Presidential State Palace," Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, spokesman of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police, said here, Sunday.



The joint police and military team will guard the palace and the City Hall, the office of Jakartas Governor.



Several activities, which will include an evening public fiesta will be organized following the inauguration.



Anies Baswedan, former education minister, and Sandiaga Uno, successful businessman, will be installed officially as the Jakarta Governor and Vice Governor for the 2017-2022 period after the General Election Commission of Jakarta (KPU Jakarta) on May 5, 2017, officially confirmed that they won the second round regional head election (pilkada) held in Jakarta on April 19, 2017.



Based on the ballot count recapitulation of the KPU Jakarta, Anies-Sandi won 57.96 percent (3,240,987 votes) from a total of 5,591,353 votes.



The pair defeated incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) and Djarot Saiful Hidayat (Ahok-Djarot), who collected 42.04 percent (2,350,366 votes).



In the Kepulauan Seribu District, Anies-Sandi won 62 percent (8,796 votes), of the total 14,187 votes, while Ahok-Djarot won 38 percent (5,391 votes).



In North Jakarta, Anies-Sandi got 52.73 percent (466,340 of the total 884,408 votes), while Ahok-Djarot won 47.27 percent (418,068 votes).



In West Jakarta, Anies-Sandi collected 52.8 percent (684,980 of the total 1,296,739 votes), while Ahok-Djarot won 47.18 percent (611,759 votes).



In Central Jakarta, Anies-Sandi collected 57.77 percent (333,033 of the total 576,449 votes), while Ahok-Djarot won 42.23 percent (243,416 votes).



In East Jakarta, Anies-Sandi won 61.87 percent (993,173 of the total 1,605,266 votes), while Ahok-Djarot won 38.13 percent (612,093 votes).



In South Jakarta, Anies-Sandi got 62.15 percent (754,665 of the total 1,214,304 votes), while Ahok-Djarot 37.85 percent (459,639).



The voter turnout in Jakartas pilkada was 77.08 percent of the total eligible voters amounting 7,218,280 people. The largest voter turnout, notably 80.75 percent, was in Kepulauan Seribu District.(*)