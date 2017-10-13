Difficult to predict when Mount Sinabung will stop erupting: President

Siosar, N Sumatra (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that it is unpredictable as to when Mount Sinabung in Karo District, North Sumatra, which is showing its volcanic activities, would stop erupting.



"Fortunately, the residents of the areas prone to be affected by the eruption of the volcano have been evacuated to safer locations," Jokowi stated, after observing residents in Siosar Village of Merek Subdistrict, Karo District, North Sumatra, on Saturday.



He noted that the people should continue to be alerted in order to protect them from untoward incidents.



"The government is relocating the residents to a permanent location in Siosar Village to safeguard them from the dangers of the eruption of the mount," he revealed.



The president added that the government has completed the construction of 370 units of houses in Siosar village for thousands of refugees.



The construction of the houses was done in the first phase, and the houses have been used by refugees. The second phase for the construction of houses for 1,873 families of relocated residents is being underway. It is expected to be finished by the end of 2017.



"There is also a third phase of house construction for 1,080 other families too. The houses will be built on a site of 470 hectares, which had been endorsed by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK)," the head of state stated.(*)