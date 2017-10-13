Mt Agung`s emergency status extended until Oct 26

Karangasem, Bali (ANTARA News) - The emergency status for Mount Agung in Bali Province has been extended for another 14 days until Oct 26, as the volcano is still at the highest alert level, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).



The emergency status will be maintained if the 3,142-meter-high volcano is still at the highest alert level, BNPB Chief Willem Rampangilei noted here on Saturday.



This is the third time that the Center for Volcanology and Disaster Hazard Mitigation (PVMB) has extended the emergency status for the volcano since Sept 22.



In his letter, signed on Oct 13, Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika had declared a state of emergency to handle evacuees.



The BNPB said as long as the PVMB still maintains the volcanos status at alert level IV, or Awas, the state of emergency will remain valid to facilitate the central and regional governments to handle the evacuees easily.



A total of 139,199 evacuees are being sheltered at 389 different locations in eight districts and a municipality in Bali.



Despite the area being banned owing to the danger it poses to residents, some evacuees have returned home to tend to their cattle and farm land.



On Saturday, until 6 a.m. local time, the PVMB had recorded a total of 360 volcanic tremors.(*)