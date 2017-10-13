Gerindra to ask Prabowo to run for president: Secretary general
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Gerindra will ask former army general Prabowo Subianto to run again for the presidential election in 2019, the partys secretary general Ahmad Muzani said here on Saturday.
"All party cadres are now concentrating on asking Prabowo to be become a presidential candidate again in 2019," he stated, after accompanying Prabowo as the partys general chairman to register the party as a participant in the general elections in 2019 with the General Election Commission (KPU).
Muzani noted that no single cadre in the country had a different view regarding Prabowos nomination as the partys presidential candidate.
"We are now uniting our spirit, energy, and power to ask for his willingness to run. Only after that will, we will talk about his running mate, coalition, and others," he remarked.
When asked about his readiness to run again in the 2019 election, Prabowo only smiled and then left by car after registering his party as election participant with KPU that day. (*)
