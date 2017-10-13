Morocco ready to become non-traditional market for Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has expressed readiness to support Indonesias efforts to enter the non-traditional markets in Africa by sending a delegation to attend the 32nd Trade Expo Indonesia from Oct 11 to 15, 2017, in Banten.



According to a press release received by ANTARA from the Moroccan Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday, about 30 Moroccan businessmen from three regions, namely Fez-Meknes, Souss-Massa, and Casablanca City signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of Jakarta and Banten on Thursday (Oct 12).



In one of the contents of the agreement, the two sides agreed to increase trade and accelerate existing investment opportunities.



At the end of the visit to Indonesia, the Moroccan delegation, led by Ambassador of Morocco to Indonesia Ouadi Benabdellah, met Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita to discuss cooperation in the wider context.



At the meeting, Enggartiasto and Benabdellah agreed that the Special Trade Agreement to facilitate and enhance trade between the Moroccan Kingdom and the Republic of Indonesia was urgent and important.



As a form of support for President Joko Widodos statement at the opening of Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) in Tangerang on Wednesday, Benabdellah asserted that Morocco was ready to be an entrance for Indonesias non-traditional market, especially for Africa.



The Moroccan delegations visit is expected to be a good opportunity to bring together the business associations of both countries to build bridges of cooperation, especially after the enactment of visa-free travel.



Benabdellah, when previously entertaining Indonesian businessmen at his residence, confirmed that the distance of thousands of miles between the two countries was not an obstacle to develop various forms of cooperation, including in the field of trade.



"Distance is meaningless now because the world is getting smaller with the internet, and you can buy anything from anywhere in no time," Benabdellah explained.



The Moroccan government is currently in partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Trade to develop and expand the existing cooperation.



"There is a list of products that can be exchanged between the two countries so as to provide an opportunity for employers to cooperate and help each other," he noted.



Although Indonesia and Morocco have a very close relationship since the Soekarno era, yet, economically, trade relations between the two countries are low.



According to data from the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia, the trade volume of Indonesia and Morocco is still very low because until 2016, it only reached a total of US$134 million.



But the strengthening of trade cooperation between Indonesia and Morocco could be increased through coffee commodities. Gayo and Toraja coffee are a very popular commodities in the country, which is on the eastern tip of the African continent.



In addition to coffee, other commodities that also have the potential to be developed are iron tools, garments, and chemical fertilizers.(*)