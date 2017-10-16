Saiful Hadi, former ANTARA News Agency president director passes away

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Former president director of the Indonesias ANTARA News Agency, Saiful Hadi, passed away in Siloam hospital here on Sunday at 09.30 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).



"Doctors said (Saiful Hadi) suffered from a heart attack which led to shortness of breath, in the Siloam hospital,) according to Inderahadi Kartakusumah, ANTARA general manager, adding Saiful, since the last year suffered from sugar pain.



Saiful (born in Jakarta on September 14, 1958), was a son of Dr. Idham Khalid, former chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) as well as the House of Representatives (DPR) speaker.



Idham Chalid was also former general chairman of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).



His body will be buried on Monday (Oct 16) at the funeral complex of Idham Chalid complex, in Cisarua, Bogor at 10.00 a.m WIB. (*)