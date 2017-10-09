Minister offers condolences on the death of goal keeper

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Imam Nahrawi has offered condolences on the death of Choirul Huda, the Persela Lamongan goal keeper during the match of Go-Jek - Traveloka 1 league after the goal keeper collided with the fellow players.



The incident occurred in the game between the teams of Persela Lamongan versus Semen Padang in Surajaya stadium, Lamongan District, East Java on Sunday afternoon.



Nahrawi said, the sad news from Lamongan makes the whole community, especially football lovers nationwide mourning.



Choirul Huda died after colliding with Persela defender, Ramon Rodrigues in the 44th minute of the game against Semen Padang team, which ended 2-0 for the Persela.



A few moment after the body collision Huda was unconscious in the soccer field and immediately rushed to the General Hospital (RSUD) Sugiri, in Lamongan District.(*)