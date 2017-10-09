Minister offers condolences on the death of goal keeper
17 minutes ago | 110 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Imam Nahrawi has offered condolences on the death of Choirul Huda, the Persela Lamongan goal keeper during the match of Go-Jek - Traveloka 1 league after the goal keeper collided with the fellow players.
The incident occurred in the game between the teams of Persela Lamongan versus Semen Padang in Surajaya stadium, Lamongan District, East Java on Sunday afternoon.
Nahrawi said, the sad news from Lamongan makes the whole community, especially football lovers nationwide mourning.
Choirul Huda died after colliding with Persela defender, Ramon Rodrigues in the 44th minute of the game against Semen Padang team, which ended 2-0 for the Persela.
A few moment after the body collision Huda was unconscious in the soccer field and immediately rushed to the General Hospital (RSUD) Sugiri, in Lamongan District.(*)
The incident occurred in the game between the teams of Persela Lamongan versus Semen Padang in Surajaya stadium, Lamongan District, East Java on Sunday afternoon.
Nahrawi said, the sad news from Lamongan makes the whole community, especially football lovers nationwide mourning.
Choirul Huda died after colliding with Persela defender, Ramon Rodrigues in the 44th minute of the game against Semen Padang team, which ended 2-0 for the Persela.
A few moment after the body collision Huda was unconscious in the soccer field and immediately rushed to the General Hospital (RSUD) Sugiri, in Lamongan District.(*)
Latest News
- Indonesia, OCA agree on amendments to contract for Asian Games 2018 12 minutes ago
- Minister offers condolences on the death of goal keeper 17 minutes ago
- Bali rugby tournament unaffected by Mount Agung`s activity: Organizer 9th October 2017
- Vice president submits bonuses to outstanding athletes 6th October 2017
- Indonesian legendary players to face Arsenal, Liverpool in Balikpapan 6th October 2017
- Indonesian Masters to invite Asian Games 2018 athletes 5th October 2017
- Kalla agrees to renegotiate inclusion of several sports in Asian Games 4th October 2017
- Fitria wins gold medal at ASEAN climbing circuit 2nd October 2017