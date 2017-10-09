Indonesia, OCA agree on amendments to contract for Asian Games 2018

Logo Asian Games 2018 (ANTARA PHOTO/M Agung Rajasa) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have agreed on several amendments to the contract to host the Asian Games 2018, including addendum on the use of sponsor funds from local and foreign companies.



"We have signed several amendments to the contract to host the Asian Games 2018. In principle, the amendments are aimed at ensuring the smooth organization of the Asian Games, improving the quality of competitions and clarifying each others responsibilities," Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who is also the chief of the events steering committee said following a meeting with OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Sabah here on Sunday.



Kalla said a number of domestic and foreign sponsors have agreed on the cooperation to organize the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra.



OCA President Ahmad Al Fahad said the council remains committed to cooperating flexibly with the Indonesian government to make the 18th Asian Games a success.



"We have reached a good common agreement through addendum and this agreement will create mutually beneficial situation for all sides," he said.



Ahmad Al Fahad said the Asian Games 2018 will be one of the modern multi-sport events in Asia in accordance with the agenda of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2020.



"One of the things we have taken into account is lowering operating expenses. We have decided not to build new facilities and we prefer to renovate the existing facilities to adjust to the city development plan of the host," he said.



Chief of the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC) Erick Thohir said Indonesia can use the sponsor funds without having to wait for the opening of the Asian Games 2018 on August 18 next year after both sides have agreed on the amendments to the contract.(*)