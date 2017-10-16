Four million people in West Java still below poverty line

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said West Java recorded a slight decline in the number of people living below the poverty line.



West Java still has four million people or 8.71 percent of its population living below the poverty line, down 0.006 percent from 8.77 percent a year earlier. The Indonesian province of West Java has about 46 million people.



West Java Vice Governor Deddy Mizwar called on district authorities in the province to focus more on eradication of poverty in their respective areas.



Meanwhile, head of the Purwakarta BKKP Muhammad Toha said the district of Purwakarta had a high contribution of 25 percent to poverty in West Java.(*)