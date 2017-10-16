Four million people in West Java still below poverty line
11 minutes ago | 72 Views
Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said West Java recorded a slight decline in the number of people living below the poverty line.
West Java still has four million people or 8.71 percent of its population living below the poverty line, down 0.006 percent from 8.77 percent a year earlier. The Indonesian province of West Java has about 46 million people.
West Java Vice Governor Deddy Mizwar called on district authorities in the province to focus more on eradication of poverty in their respective areas.
Meanwhile, head of the Purwakarta BKKP Muhammad Toha said the district of Purwakarta had a high contribution of 25 percent to poverty in West Java.(*)
West Java still has four million people or 8.71 percent of its population living below the poverty line, down 0.006 percent from 8.77 percent a year earlier. The Indonesian province of West Java has about 46 million people.
West Java Vice Governor Deddy Mizwar called on district authorities in the province to focus more on eradication of poverty in their respective areas.
Meanwhile, head of the Purwakarta BKKP Muhammad Toha said the district of Purwakarta had a high contribution of 25 percent to poverty in West Java.(*)
Latest News
- Four million people in West Java still below poverty line 11 minutes ago
- Saiful Hadi, former ANTARA News Agency president director passes away 20 minutes ago
- Sinabung refugees to be relocated by end of 2018: President 18 hours ago
- Two Indonesians granted pardon in Saudi 18 hours ago
- Gerindra to ask Prabowo to run for president: Secretary general 18 hours ago
- Mt Agung`s emergency status extended until Oct 26 18 hours ago
- Difficult to predict when Mount Sinabung will stop erupting: President 18 hours ago
- BI Governor named best governor of Asia Pacific 19 hours ago