President Jokowi receives delegation of Olympic Council of Asia

Jakarta (ANTARA News)- President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice President M Jusuf Kalla received a delegation of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) led by OCA President Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah in Merdeka Palace, here, Monday.



Coordinating Minister for Culture and Human Development Puan Maharani, Sports and Youth Minister Imam Nachrawi, and Indonesias Olympic Committee Chairman Erick Tohir accompanied the President during the meeting with the OCA delegation.



Indonesia will host the 18th Asian Games, a regional sporting event for Asian nations, in Palembang, South Sumatra, and Jakarta simultaneously from August 18 to September 2, 2018.



Thousands of athletes from 54 countries are expected to participate in the games.



This will be the second time that Indonesia will host the Asian Games, with the first one being held in Jakarta in 1962, under President Soekarno.



The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is the apex sporting body which controls all the sports in Asia. It is one of the five continental associations recognized by the IOC.



The OCA was formed in 1982 and has its permanent headquarters in Kuwait.



The main objective of the OCA is to develop sport, culture and education of Asian youth as well as to promote international respect, friendship, goodwill and peace through sports.



reported by Agus Salim (f001)

