Indonesian brands celebrate win at the 2017 World Branding Awards at Kensington Palace
LONDON--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The fourth edition of the prestigious World Branding Awards saw 245 brands from 32 countries named "Brand of the Year" in a glittering ceremony held in the main entrance and Orangery at Kensington Palace yesterday.
Global tier winners included Apple, Beijing Tong Ren Tang, BMW, Cartier, Club Med, Coca-Cola, Facebook, Google, Lego, L'Oréal, Louis Vuitton, McDonald's, Nescafé, Nike, Oral-B, Pampers, Rolex, Samsung, Schwarzkopf, Starbucks, Umbro, VISA and Yakult. Regional winners included the likes of Ajinomoto, Giordano, Indomie, Isetan, Kikkoman, MTN, RAK Ceramics, Sa Sa, Shangri-La, Uniqlo and Zara.
National tier winners from Indonesia included Cinema XXI (Entertainment - Cinemas), Garuda Indonesia (Airline), HokBen (Quick Service Restaurants), Indomilk (Dairy - Milk), Indovision Digital (Satellite Broadcasting), Matahari (Department Store), Pertamina (Petrol Stations), and Telkomsel (Telecommunications - Mobile).
Seen as the ultimate global brand recognition accolade, winners are uniquely judged through three streams: brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Seventy percent of the scoring process come from consumer votes. Each brand was named "Brand of the Year" in their respective categories.
"The awards celebrate the achievements of some of the greatest brands around the planet. All 245 winners have shown that they are at the very top of their branding game. With so many in competition, it is difficult for brands to win in their respective categories," said Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.
"Due to another successful campaign, this year saw an increase in participation of the awards. Over 135,000 consumers from around the world voted for more than 3,000 brands from 35 countries. Not all categories are awarded and some countries do not have enough brands to qualify," said Peter Pek, Chief Executive of the Forum.
The awards is organised by the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing branding standards for the good of the branding community as well as consumers. It organises and sponsors a range of educational programmes, and has joint collaborations with leading universities and museums. The Forum also publishes branding news on its website that reaches a global audience of over 5 million.
The event was hosted by David Croft from Sky Sports. For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.
About the World Branding Forum
The World Branding Forum (WBF) is a registered global non-profit organisation. Its aims and activities are to provide raise the standards of branding for the good of the industry as well as consumers. The WBF produces, manages and supports a wide range of programmes covering research, development, education, recognition, networking and outreach. For more information, visit brandingforum.org.
About the World Branding Awards
The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognises the achievements of some of the world's best brands. There are three major tiers of awards - the Global Award is awarded to international brands, Regional Award for brands that cover a geographic region, while the National Award is awarded to brands that are household names in their country of origin. For more information, visit https://awards.brandingforum.org.
