Darmin: Inflation below 4 percent

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Economy Darmin Nasution said here on Monday Indonesian inflation is expected to be below 4 percent this year.



Most likely the inflation is around 3.8 percent this year as this year the condition is more favorable especially for the food sector, Darmin said.



The minister said the condition this year is marked with good harvest with not too much rain, he said.



"In early this year, in March and April, there was too much rain. Harvest this year came earlier beginning in February," he said.



This year , the country may not need to import rice excepting for special types of rice such as rice for diabetics, he said.



He said the prices of chili and red onion may fall as harvest is goods and production is in abundant.



Last year the prices of the two commodities surged because of shortage in supply . Too much rain damaged the crops resulting in a decline in production.



"This year , production rose resulting in oversupply and price fall . Therefore, inflation is under control falling to below 4 percent," he said.



Earlier the Central Bureau of Statistics said in September 2017, Indonesia had an inflation of 0.13 percent that inflation in calendar year of 2017 is predicted to be 2.66 percent.(*)