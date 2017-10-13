ALE introduces Business Partner Onboarding Program for Rainbow Cloud Collaboration Service to address digital workplace transformation
1 minute ago | 28 Views
- One out of three ALE Business Partners onboard Rainbow in last quarter enabling them to address the growing, multibillion dollar Workstream Collaboration market opportunity*
- Partners can offer comprehensive collaboration and communications services that expedite user adoption time and easiest integration with already deployed communication & workflow tools
SINGAPORE, Oct 16, 2017 - (Antara) - ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced strong momentum for its recently released Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow(TM) cloud collaboration platform. In the past few months, over 900 Business Partners worldwide have gained access to the cloud collaboration and communications platform offered by ALE*. As a result, partners are able to unlock new recurring revenue streams by delivering enhanced workplace collaboration tools from the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Communications Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS).
As more businesses look to embrace a digital transformation, Rainbow offers users access to a secure, scalable, digital, collaborative platform with feature-rich capabilities such as contact management, presence, chat, audio/video calling, and screen and file sharing. With the Rainbow Business Partner onboarding process, partners can take a stepped approach to experiencing Rainbow's features without any investment or contract and create their own community, internal tests and demonstrations before signing up customers.
With the new Rainbow Onboarding process, partners have access to specific marketing support, customer success management resources and specific incentives that support the digital workplace transformation enterprises are undergoing.
Rainbow's services can then be delivered either as a standalone solution or through a hybrid approach. By directly connecting existing telephony infrastructure - no matter the vendor - to the new cloud-based services organizations can protect hardware investments and ensure critical business processes remain intact and uninterrupted during a company's digital transformation.
In addition, Rainbow open APIs provide developers and partners with the ability to leverage the Rainbow platform to offer embed powerful collaboration tools into business applications and processes. As a result, Business Partners can address their customers' challenges with customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each business.
Moussa Zaghdoud, Head of Cloud Business Unit, ALE: "There is an ongoing shift in business communications toward cross-border collaboration and high levels of staff mobility. Rainbow provides the tools to improve how teams collaborate with their entire business community.
"Today, there are more than 40 million active users of the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications solutions that now have the ability to integrate Rainbow easily into existing applications and processes - whether for team collaboration, front-line customer service or automated workflows. Our partners can now benefit of the ALE onboarding program that will help them to tap the immense and fast growing workstream collaboration market opportunity."
For more information on the new Rainbow Onboarding program, please visit the Rainbow website at https://www.openrainbow.com/.
About Us
We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers.
A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, our 2200+ employees and 2900+ partners serve across more than 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.
For more information, visit our website at: https://www.al-enterprise.com. For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Press Contacts:
Amit Raj Bathla
Vice President, Marketing, APAC, ALE
Tel: +65 9615 7340
Email: amit.bathla@al-enterprise.com
Jon Brown
IBA, PR for ALE
Tel: +44 1572 757 932
Email: jbrown@iba-international.com
* In the report "Forecast Snapshot: Workstream Collaboration, Worldwide, 2017" from Gartner, published April 12, 2017, Gartner analysts forecast that end-user spending on workstream collaboration was estimated at $171 million for 2016. However, spending will grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 96% to reach $4.931 billion USD by 2021, creating opportunities for both emerging and established vendors.
- Partners can offer comprehensive collaboration and communications services that expedite user adoption time and easiest integration with already deployed communication & workflow tools
SINGAPORE, Oct 16, 2017 - (Antara) - ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, today announced strong momentum for its recently released Alcatel-Lucent Rainbow(TM) cloud collaboration platform. In the past few months, over 900 Business Partners worldwide have gained access to the cloud collaboration and communications platform offered by ALE*. As a result, partners are able to unlock new recurring revenue streams by delivering enhanced workplace collaboration tools from the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Communications Platform as-a-Service (CPaaS).
As more businesses look to embrace a digital transformation, Rainbow offers users access to a secure, scalable, digital, collaborative platform with feature-rich capabilities such as contact management, presence, chat, audio/video calling, and screen and file sharing. With the Rainbow Business Partner onboarding process, partners can take a stepped approach to experiencing Rainbow's features without any investment or contract and create their own community, internal tests and demonstrations before signing up customers.
With the new Rainbow Onboarding process, partners have access to specific marketing support, customer success management resources and specific incentives that support the digital workplace transformation enterprises are undergoing.
Rainbow's services can then be delivered either as a standalone solution or through a hybrid approach. By directly connecting existing telephony infrastructure - no matter the vendor - to the new cloud-based services organizations can protect hardware investments and ensure critical business processes remain intact and uninterrupted during a company's digital transformation.
In addition, Rainbow open APIs provide developers and partners with the ability to leverage the Rainbow platform to offer embed powerful collaboration tools into business applications and processes. As a result, Business Partners can address their customers' challenges with customized solutions that meet the specific needs of each business.
Moussa Zaghdoud, Head of Cloud Business Unit, ALE: "There is an ongoing shift in business communications toward cross-border collaboration and high levels of staff mobility. Rainbow provides the tools to improve how teams collaborate with their entire business community.
"Today, there are more than 40 million active users of the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise communications solutions that now have the ability to integrate Rainbow easily into existing applications and processes - whether for team collaboration, front-line customer service or automated workflows. Our partners can now benefit of the ALE onboarding program that will help them to tap the immense and fast growing workstream collaboration market opportunity."
For more information on the new Rainbow Onboarding program, please visit the Rainbow website at https://www.openrainbow.com/.
About Us
We are ALE. Our mission is to make everything connect to create the customized technology experiences customers need. From your office, the cloud or in combination, we deliver networking and communications that work for your people, processes and customers.
A heritage of innovation and dedication to customer success has made ALE an essential provider of enterprise networking, communications and services to over 830,000 customers worldwide. With global reach and local focus, our 2200+ employees and 2900+ partners serve across more than 50 countries marketed under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand.
For more information, visit our website at: https://www.al-enterprise.com. For ongoing news visit our Newsroom, Blog, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Press Contacts:
Amit Raj Bathla
Vice President, Marketing, APAC, ALE
Tel: +65 9615 7340
Email: amit.bathla@al-enterprise.com
Jon Brown
IBA, PR for ALE
Tel: +44 1572 757 932
Email: jbrown@iba-international.com
* In the report "Forecast Snapshot: Workstream Collaboration, Worldwide, 2017" from Gartner, published April 12, 2017, Gartner analysts forecast that end-user spending on workstream collaboration was estimated at $171 million for 2016. However, spending will grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 96% to reach $4.931 billion USD by 2021, creating opportunities for both emerging and established vendors.
Latest News
- ALE introduces Business Partner Onboarding Program for Rainbow Cloud Collaboration Service to address digital workplace transformation 1 minute ago
- Indonesian brands celebrate win at the 2017 World Branding Awards at Kensington Palace 3 hours ago
- HybridBlock introduces HybridTrade - an advanced trading platform set to disrupt global crypto-trading industry 13th October 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation starts sample shipment of constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications 12th October 2017
- QNB Group, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, delivers another record results for Q3 2017 12th October 2017
- GPCI 2017: Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney all rank in Global Top 10 12th October 2017
- Helmuth Ludwig, Siemens’ Global Head of Information Technology, highlights joint development projects with Bentley Systems at Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference 10th October 2017
- Facilitating dialogue between the government and the industry, The Oil & Gas Year organizes Strategic Roundtable 2017 9th October 2017