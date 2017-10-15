Indonesia`s imports down 5.39 percent in September

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias imports dropped 5.39 percent to US$12.78 billion in September 2017 from $15.50 billion a month earlier, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).



Oil and gas imports fell $76.3 million, while non-oil/non-gas imports declined $652.3 million, BPS Chief Suhariyanto said here on Monday.



"Imports fell more deeply than exports," he stated, adding that China remained the biggest supplier of imported goods to Indonesia.



However, compared to the same month last year, imports in September 2017 rose 13.13 percent, he added.



Non-oil/non-gas imports in September 2017 reached $10.85 billion, down 5.67 percent compared to the month before but up 13.80 percent compared to the same month last year.



Oil and gas imports in September 2017 reached $1.93 billion, down 3.79 percent from the previous month.



Among the non-oil/non gas commodities, fruit imports recorded the highest increase of 51.10 percent to reach $44.2 million, while machinery and mechanical appliances imports saw the biggest decline of 5.90 percent to reach $113.0 million.



Cumulatively, Indonesias imports in the January-September 2017 period stood at $112.48 billion, consisting of oil and gas imports worth, $17.34 billion, and non-oil/non-gas imports worth $95.14 billion.



China dominated Indonesias non-oil/non-gas imports, with a value of $24.81 billion or 26.07 percent of the overall non-oil/non-gas imports; Japan trailed behind in second place, with $10.90 billion or 11.46 percent; and Thailand in the third place, with $6.89 billion or 7.24 percent.



Non-oil/non-gas imports from other ASEAN member countries and European Union countries account for 20.61 percent and 9.43 percent of the overall non-oil/non-gas imports over the period. (*)