Indonesia sees foreign trade surplus of $1.76 billion in September

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has recorded a foreign trade surplus of US$1.76 billion in September 2017, more than $1.71 billion recorded the month before, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).



Non-oil/non-gas trade balance recorded a surplus of $2.26 billion, while oil and gas trade balance suffered a deficit of $50 million in September 2017, BPS Chief Suhariyanto said here on Monday.



"The surplus is higher compared to August 2017. This is seasonal. The exports declined and so did the imports. However, the balance of trade continues to record a surplus," he noted.



In terms of trade volume, the trade balance also recorded a surplus of 35.20 million tons, fueled by a surplus of non-oil/non-gas trade balance reaching 35.26 million tons, although oil and gas trade balance suffered a deficit of 60 thousand tons, he remarked.



Indonesias exports in September 2017 reached $14.54 billion, while its imports stood at $12.78 billion. Compared to the earlier month, the countrys exports and imports in September 2017 fell by 4.51 percent and 5.39 percent, respectively.



Cumulatively, Indonesias trade balance in the January-September 2017 period recorded a surplus of $10.87 billion, with exports totaling $123.36 billion and imports reaching $112.49 billion.



The trade balance surplus in the first nine months of 2017 also increased as compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at $6.41 billion.



During the January-September 2017 period, Indonesia recorded a surplus of $7.56 billion in its trade with India, $7.17 billion with the US, and $2.31 billion with the Netherlands.



However, Indonesia suffered a deficit of $10.23 billion in its trade with China, $2.84 billion with Thailand, and $2.38 billion with Australia. (*)