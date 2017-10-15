President Jokowi inaugurates Baswedan, Uno as Jakarta governor, vice governor

President Joko Widodo (left), Vice President Jusuf Kalla (right), Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo (center behind), Jakarta governor elected Anies Baswedan (left back) and Jakarta Vice Governor elected Sandiaga Uno (right back) following the process carnival to the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2017). (ANTARA PHOTO/Wahyu Putro A) ()

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at the State Palace, here, Monday, inaugurated and swore in Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno, respectively as the governor and vice governor of Jakarta for the 2017-2022 period.



The inauguration ceremony of the new Jakarta governor was also attended by Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla and spouse Mufidah, First Lady Iriana, several ministers, and legislators.



Following the inauguration, Baswedan, the former education minister and university rector, said with the conclusion of the campaign phase and the inauguration, it is now time to focus on work and on fulfilling the promises he had made during the regional head elections campaign.



"Starting Oct 16, we will start to bring about changes in Jakarta," Baswedan informed reporters after the ceremony.



"We plan to meet all the promises. Usually, people call them work programs, but we refer to them as promises," he remarked.



Baswedan said as the Jakarta governor, he will work for all who voted for him and Uno as well as those who voted for his rivals, for the haves, as well as for those seeking to improve their welfare in the capital city.



"As the Jakarta governor, I will work for all," he said.



Former governor of Jakarta Djarot Saiful Hidayat was not present during the inauguration ceremony, as he had left for a vacation to East Nusa Tenggara.



From the palace, the new governor and vice governor headed to the Jakarta City Hall where several well-wishers were waiting to greet them.



Baswedan and Uno, both aged 48, won the Jakarta gubernatorial election in April 2017 after competing with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and Djarot Hidayat in the run-off election.



The Jakarta Metro Jaya Police and Military Command deployed some seven thousand personnel to guard the inauguration of the new Jakarta governor.



The joint police and military team guarded the palace and the City Hall, the office of Jakartas governor.(*)