Police shoot suspected drug trafficker

Banjarmasin, S Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - Police in South Kalimantan province have shot a suspected drug trafficker and seized half a kilogram of crystal meth from him.



"The perpetrator tried to run away during a raid, forcing us to shoot him on his foot," chief of the sub-directorate I of the drug detective directorate of the South Kalimantan provincial police, Commissioner Ugeng Sudia Pernama, stated here on Monday.



The 38-year-old suspect, identified by his initials as MH alias H, was arrested at 07.30 p.m. local time on Oct 13 after a police officer, who pretended to be a buyer, seized five packages of crystal meth weighing 504.4 grams.



The suspect is charged with violating article 114 paragraph (2) and sub-article 112 paragraph (2) of Law No. 35/2009 concerning narcotics.



If found guilty, the suspect could be sentenced to up to 20 years or to death.



The police shot the suspect after receiving instructions from the director of the drug detective unit of the South Kalimantan provincial police, Senior Commissioner Muhammad Firman.



Earlier, the police also arrested other suspect, identified by his initials as AS alias D (36), for allegedly trafficking almost 300 grams of crystal meth. (*)