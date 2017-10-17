Niger invites Wika to carry out infrastructure projects

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government of the Republic of Niger is exploring cooperation with state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya to build infrastructure in that country.



In its press release here on Monday, PT Wika said that the talk on cooperation was done during the visit of Nigers President Mahamadou Issoufou with his ministers and leaders of Niger government institutions at Wika Building.



Also present at the meeting were director for Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tumpal Simanjuntak, and Indonesian Ambassador to Niger Harry Purwanto.



Niger is a landlocked country in the west part of Africa bordering Nigeria and Benin in the south, Mali in the west, Alheria and Libya in the north and Chad in the east.



Wika president director Bintang Perbowo said the visit of the president of Niger and delegation was aimed at developing cooperation with Wika in infrastructure projects in Africa and the biggest country in West Africa.



"Wika is well known in international markets especially in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. After successfully completed its first project which is the 400 km of the 1,260 km East West Motorway Project in Slegria in 2007 now Niger as Algerias neighbour wishes to know more about Wika," he said.



When receiving President Mahamadou Issoufou and delegation at the palace earlier in the day, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he supported Wika to see potential infrastructure projects in Niger such as airport, highway and public housing.



"Wika is ready to carry out the mandate of the Indonesian government as a state-owned company experienced in carrying out infrastructure development projects abroad especially Africa," he said.



Wika is ready to become a symbol of superiority of Indonesian infrastructure and a company that could compete in the international market.



According to data, Wikas projects abroad besides in Algeria are found in Libya, United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, Brunei Darussalam, Myanmar, the Philippines, Timor Leste and others.



Bintang hoped the visit would boost bilateral relations between Indonesia and Niger through involvement of Wika in infrastructure projects in Niger.



"This visit offers an opportunity for Indonesia, Niger and Wika to support infrastructure development projects in Niger and it is hoped cooperation that is being explored could increase portfolio, revenues and competitiveness of Wika in the international market," he said.(*)