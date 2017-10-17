September export performance down 4.51 percent

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) noted a decrease in Indonesias export performance in September 2017 by 4.51 percent from the previous record of 15.22 billion US dollars to 14.54 billion US dollars.



Head of BPS Suhariyanto in a press conference said that the decline in export performance was due to a decrease in non-oil exports which reached 6.09 percent if compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, compared with September 2016 it increased by 15.60 percent.



"Oil and gas exports rose, but non-oil and gas shipments fell 6.09 percent," said Suhariyanto, in Jakarta, Monday.



Recorded non-oil export performance in September 2017 was 13.10 billion US dollars, while in the previous month it was recorded at 13.95 billion US dollars. Non-oil exports in September 2017, compared to the same period in the previous year, increased by 13.76 percent.



Suhariyanto explained that the largest decline in exports for the September non-oil sector against August 2017 was on vegetable fats and oils which reached 186.4 million US dollars or 9.06 percent. While the biggest increase occurred in mineral fuels by 182.8 million US dollars or 10.66 percent.



"If seen in 2016, there is also a decline, its a seasonal factor," said Suhariyanto.



The biggest non-oil exports of September 2017 are to the Peoples Republic of China of 1.89 billion US dollars, followed by the United States of $1.46 billion and Japan of $1.31 billion. The contributions of these three countries reached 35.57 percent.



While exports to the European Union with 28 countries were recorded at $ 1.31 billion.



The cumulative value of Indonesias exports from January to September 2017 reached 123.36 billion US dollars or increased by 17.36 percent compared to the same period in 2016, while non-oil exports recorded at 111.89 billion US dollars or up 17.27 percent.



By sector, non-oil-based exports of January-September 2017 for manufacturing industry rose 14.51 percent compared to the same period in 2016, as well as exports of agricultural products rose 18.35 percent and exports of mining and other products rose 34.75 percent.



According to the province of origin, Indonesias largest exports in January-September 2017 came from West Java with a value of 21.51 billion or 17.43 percent of total exports, followed by East Java worth 13.75 billion dollars or 11.14 percent and East Kalimantan 12.83 billion US dollars or 10.40 percent.(*)