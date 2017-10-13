Bentley Systems announces winners of 2017 Be Inspired Awards

SINGAPORE--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference – Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, has announced the winners of the 2017 Be Inspired Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing the world’s infrastructure. At a ceremony and gala at their Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference, Bentley acknowledged 17 Be Inspired Awards winners and six Special Recognition Awards winners.





The Year in Infrastructure Conference is Bentley’s annual global gathering of leading professionals in the world of infrastructure design, construction, and operations. In addition to thought-provoking keynotes, technology demonstrations, industry forums, and panel discussions, the agenda included presentations by finalists in the Be Inspired Awards program, culminating in the selection of the winning projects.







This year, 10 independent panels of jurors, comprising distinguished industry experts, selected the Be Inspired Awards winners from 51 project finalists. These finalists were chosen from more than 400 submissions by organizations in over 50 countries.







Projects receiving Bentley’s Be Inspired Special Recognition Awards are uniquely innovative and demonstrate visionary achievements that transcend the narrower focus of the standing Be Inspired Awards categories. These projects were reviewed by a panel of Bentley executives, who evaluated them based on the criteria established for each award.







The Be Inspired Special Recognition Awards winners for 2017 are as follows:







Asset Information Management Advancement





Oregon Department of Transportation – TransInfo —A Connected Data Environment for Transportation – Salem, Oregon, United States







Comprehensive BIM Advancement





Guangdong Hydropower Planning & Design Institute – Guangdong Pearl River Delta Water Resources Allocation Project – Guangdong Province, China







Conceptioneering Advancement





HNTB Corporation – I-94 Modernization Project – Detroit, Michigan, United States







Constructioneering Advancement





China Construction Sixth Engineering Division, Tianjin University of Technology, and Tianjin Tianhe-Cloud Building Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. – Sanya New Airport Reclamation Project – Sanya, Hainan, China







Inspectioneering Advancement





SEIKEY Enterprise Drone Solutions – Cell Tower Inspections 4G and 5G – Caronno Pertusella, Varese, Italy





Operationeering Advancement





Outotec – Design for Reliability Project in Counter Current Decantation (CCD) – Helsinki, Finland







The Be Inspired Awards winners for 2017 are as follows:







BIM Advancements in Bridges





Long Jian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. – Heihe-Blagoveshchensk Heilongjiang River (Amur River) Road Bridge Project – Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province, China







BIM Advancements in Buildings and Campuses





Morphosis – Bloomberg Center Project – New York, New York, United States





BIM Advancements in Construction





Leighton Asia – Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge – Hong Kong





BIM Advancements in Environmental Engineering





NJS Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. – JICA Assisted Ganga Action Plan II – Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India





BIM Advancements in Manufacturing





Satria Technologies Sdn. Bhd. – Sustainable Solutions for Control & Protection Systems – Klang, Selangor, Malaysia







BIM Advancements in Mining and Offshore Engineering





Offshore Oil Engineering Company Limited – Field Jacket Design and Development of ‘Fixed Offshore Structure Design Tool’ – Tianjin, China







BIM Advancements in Municipal Operations





Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, PowerChina – Application of BIM Strategy for Shenzhen Qianhai Municipal Infrastructure – Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China







BIM Advancements in Power Generation





China Water Resource Pearl River Planning Surveying & Designing Co., Ltd. – Wugachong Reservoir Project in Pu’an County of Guizhou Province – Pu'an County, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, China







BIM Advancements in Project Delivery





Mott MacDonald and the Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture – East Section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel – London, England, United Kingdom







BIM Advancements in Rail and Transit





Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn. Bhd. – Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Project - Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia







BIM Advancements in Reality Modeling





CEDD-AECOM- The Earth Solutions – Development of Anderson Road Quarry Site – Hong Kong







BIM Advancements in Roads





CCCC First Highway Consultants, Co., Ltd. – Application of BIM Strategy on the Transformation of Meiguan Expressway to Urban Road Design Project – Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China







BIM Advancements in Road and Rail Asset Performance





Highways England – Network Occupancy Management System (NOMS) – Strategic Road Network, England, United Kingdom







BIM Advancements in Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance





BP – Khazzan Central Information Store – Khazzan Field, Block 61, Ad Dhahirah Governorate, Oman







BIM Advancements in Utilities Transmission and Distribution





Pestech International Berhad – Automation and Integration of Substation Design Project – Kratie and Kampong Cham, Cambodia







BIM Advancements in Water and Wastewater Plants





Beijing Institute of Water – Tongzhou Water Works of Beijing South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China







BIM Advancements in Water Networks





AEGEA – AEGEA Prolagos Sewerage Master Plan 2041 – Região dos Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil





Bentley Systems has posted highlights of this year’s winning projects on its website. Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of its 2017 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2018. To review the past editions of this publication, which together feature more than 3,200 world-class projects recognized in the Be Inspired Awards program since 2004, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks.





About the Be Inspired Awards Program and The Year in Infrastructure Conference





Since 2004, the Be Inspired Awards program has showcased excellence and innovation in the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure projects around the world. The Be Inspired Awards program is unique – the only competition of its kind that is global in scope and comprehensive in categories covered, encompassing all types of infrastructure projects. In the awards program, which is open to all users of Bentley software, independent panels of industry experts select finalists for each category. For additional information, visit www.bentley.com/BeInspired.





Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure Conference features a series of presentations and interactive workshops exploring the intersection of technology and business drivers, and how they are shaping the future of infrastructure project delivery and asset performance.







This year’s conference included:







The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference Sponsors





Platinum : Microsoft

: Microsoft Gold: ARC Advisory Group, BNP Media, Engineering News-Record, Informed Infrastructure, New Civil Engineer, PennEnergy, Reliabilityweb.com, SPAR 3D, Water & Wastewater International





