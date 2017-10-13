Bentley Systems announces winners of 2017 Be Inspired Awards
SINGAPORE--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference – Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software solutions for advancing infrastructure, has announced the winners of the 2017 Be Inspired Awards. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley users advancing the world’s infrastructure. At a ceremony and gala at their Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference, Bentley acknowledged 17 Be Inspired Awards winners and six Special Recognition Awards winners.
The Year in Infrastructure Conference is Bentley’s annual global
gathering of leading professionals in the world of infrastructure
design, construction, and operations. In addition to thought-provoking
keynotes, technology demonstrations, industry forums, and panel
discussions, the agenda included presentations by finalists in the Be
Inspired Awards program, culminating in the selection of the winning
projects.
This year, 10 independent panels of jurors, comprising distinguished
industry experts, selected the Be Inspired Awards winners from 51
project finalists. These finalists were chosen from more than 400
submissions by organizations in over 50 countries.
Projects receiving Bentley’s Be Inspired Special Recognition
Awards are uniquely innovative and demonstrate visionary achievements
that transcend the narrower focus of the standing Be Inspired
Awards categories. These projects were reviewed by a panel of Bentley
executives, who evaluated them based on the criteria established for
each award.
The Be Inspired Special Recognition Awards winners for 2017 are
as follows:
Asset Information Management Advancement
Oregon Department of Transportation – TransInfo —A Connected Data
Environment for Transportation – Salem, Oregon, United States
Comprehensive BIM Advancement
Guangdong Hydropower Planning & Design Institute – Guangdong Pearl River
Delta Water Resources Allocation Project – Guangdong Province, China
Conceptioneering Advancement
HNTB Corporation – I-94 Modernization Project – Detroit, Michigan,
United States
Constructioneering Advancement
China Construction Sixth Engineering Division, Tianjin University of
Technology, and Tianjin Tianhe-Cloud Building Engineering Technology
Co., Ltd. – Sanya New Airport Reclamation Project – Sanya, Hainan, China
Inspectioneering Advancement
SEIKEY Enterprise Drone Solutions – Cell Tower Inspections 4G and 5G – Caronno Pertusella, Varese, Italy
Operationeering Advancement
Outotec – Design for Reliability Project in Counter Current Decantation
(CCD) – Helsinki, Finland
The Be Inspired Awards winners for 2017 are as follows:
BIM Advancements in Bridges
Long Jian Road & Bridge Co., Ltd. – Heihe-Blagoveshchensk Heilongjiang
River (Amur River) Road Bridge Project – Heihe City, Heilongjiang
Province, China
BIM Advancements in Buildings and Campuses
Morphosis – Bloomberg Center Project – New York, New York, United States
BIM Advancements in Construction
Leighton Asia – Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge – Hong Kong
BIM Advancements in Environmental Engineering
NJS Engineers India Pvt. Ltd. – JICA Assisted Ganga Action Plan II – Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
BIM Advancements in Manufacturing
Satria Technologies Sdn. Bhd. – Sustainable Solutions for Control &
Protection Systems – Klang, Selangor, Malaysia
BIM Advancements in Mining and Offshore Engineering
Offshore Oil Engineering Company Limited – Field Jacket Design and
Development of ‘Fixed Offshore Structure Design Tool’ – Tianjin, China
BIM Advancements in Municipal Operations
Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited, PowerChina – Application of BIM
Strategy for Shenzhen Qianhai Municipal Infrastructure – Shenzhen City,
Guangdong Province, China
BIM Advancements in Power Generation
China Water Resource Pearl River Planning Surveying & Designing Co.,
Ltd. – Wugachong Reservoir Project in Pu’an County of Guizhou Province –
Pu'an County, Qianxinan Buyei and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou
Province, China
BIM Advancements in Project Delivery
Mott MacDonald and the Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets, Bachy
Soletanche Joint Venture – East Section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel –
London, England, United Kingdom
BIM Advancements in Rail and Transit
Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn. Bhd. – Klang Valley Mass Rapid
Transit Project - Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line – Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia
BIM Advancements in Reality Modeling
CEDD-AECOM- The Earth Solutions – Development of Anderson Road Quarry
Site – Hong Kong
BIM Advancements in Roads
CCCC First Highway Consultants, Co., Ltd. – Application of BIM Strategy
on the Transformation of Meiguan Expressway to Urban Road Design Project
– Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China
BIM Advancements in Road and Rail Asset Performance
Highways England – Network Occupancy Management System (NOMS) –
Strategic Road Network, England, United Kingdom
BIM Advancements in Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance
BP – Khazzan Central Information Store – Khazzan Field, Block 61, Ad
Dhahirah Governorate, Oman
BIM Advancements in Utilities Transmission and Distribution
Pestech International Berhad – Automation and Integration of Substation
Design Project – Kratie and Kampong Cham, Cambodia
BIM Advancements in Water and Wastewater Plants
Beijing Institute of Water – Tongzhou Water Works of Beijing
South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China
BIM Advancements in Water Networks
AEGEA – AEGEA Prolagos Sewerage Master Plan 2041 – Região dos Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bentley Systems has posted highlights of this year’s winning projects on its website. Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects are in the print and digital versions of its 2017 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2018. To review the past editions of this publication, which together feature more than 3,200 world-class projects recognized in the Be Inspired Awards program since 2004, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks.
About the Be Inspired Awards Program and The Year in Infrastructure Conference
Since 2004, the Be Inspired Awards program has showcased excellence and innovation in the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure projects around the world. The Be Inspired Awards program is unique – the only competition of its kind that is global in scope and comprehensive in categories covered, encompassing all types of infrastructure projects. In the awards program, which is open to all users of Bentley software, independent panels of industry experts select finalists for each category. For additional information, visit www.bentley.com/BeInspired.
Follow us on Twitter @bentleysystems and follow the news about this
event using these hashtags: #YII2017 and #GoingDigital. Like
Bentley Systems on Facebook: http://facebook.com/bentleysystems,
and follow us on LinkedIn.
Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure Conference features a series of
presentations and interactive workshops exploring the intersection of
technology and business drivers, and how they are shaping the future of
infrastructure project delivery and asset performance.
This year’s conference included:
- The Buildings and Campuses Forum
- The Digital Cities Forum
- The Industrial Forum
- The Rail and Transit Forum
- The Roads and Bridges Forum
- The Utilities and Water Forum
- Alliance Partner Pavilion and Sessions
- The Project Delivery Summit (by invitation only)
- The Infrastructure Asset Performance Summit (by invitation only)
- The CIO Summit (by invitation only)
- Pre-conference Learning Academies (BIM Advancement, Construction, and Reality Modeling)
- The Be Inspired Awards Ceremony
The Year in Infrastructure 2017 Conference Sponsors
- Platinum: Microsoft
- Gold: ARC Advisory Group, BNP Media, Engineering News-Record, Informed Infrastructure, New Civil Engineer, PennEnergy, Reliabilityweb.com, SPAR 3D, Water & Wastewater International
For more details and a complete list of sponsors, including Silver
level, click here.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is a global leader in providing architects, engineers,
geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators with
comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design,
construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley users leverage
information mobility across disciplines and throughout the
infrastructure lifecycle to deliver better-performing projects and
assets. Bentley solutions encompass MicroStation applications for information
modeling, ProjectWise collaboration services to deliver integrated
projects, and AssetWise operations services to achieve intelligent
infrastructure – complemented by managed services offered through
customized Success Plans.
Founded in 1984, Bentley has more than 3,000 colleagues in over 50 countries, more than $600 million in annual revenues, and since 2011 has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions.
Additional information about Bentley is available at www.bentley.com. For Bentley news as it happens, subscribe to an RSS feed of Bentley press releases and news alerts. Visit The Year in Infrastructure Conference website for highlights of Bentley’s premier thought-leadership event. To view a searchable collection of innovative infrastructure projects from the annual Be Inspired Awards, access Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbooks. To access a professional networking site that enables members of the infrastructure community to connect, communicate, and learn from each other, visit Bentley Communities.
To download the Bentley Infrastructure 500 Top Owners ranking, a unique global compendium of the top public- and private-sector owners of infrastructure based on the value of their cumulative infrastructure investments, visit BI 500.
Bentley, the “B” Bentley logo, Be, AssetWise, MicroStation, and ProjectWise are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171016005705/en/
Contacts
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Jennifer Maguire
+1 610-458-2695
jennifer.maguire@bentley.com
Follow us on Twitter:
@BentleySystems
#YII2017; #GoingDigital
Source: Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Bentley Systems announces winners of 2017 Be Inspired Awards 53 minutes ago
- FAO focus on "Food Security" this World Food Day supported by CropLife Asia 19 hours ago
- ALE introduces Business Partner Onboarding Program for Rainbow Cloud Collaboration Service to address digital workplace transformation 19 hours ago
- Indonesian brands celebrate win at the 2017 World Branding Awards at Kensington Palace 23 hours ago
- HybridBlock introduces HybridTrade - an advanced trading platform set to disrupt global crypto-trading industry 13th October 2017
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation starts sample shipment of constant-current 2-phase stepping motor driver for automotive applications 12th October 2017
- QNB Group, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, delivers another record results for Q3 2017 12th October 2017
- GPCI 2017: Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, Sydney all rank in Global Top 10 12th October 2017