President Jokowi to visit three areas in one day



(O001/f001)

(T.SYS/B/O001/F001)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was scheduled to visit Semarang, Garut, and Bandung on Tuesday for a number of event agendas.Boarding presidential aircraft Indonesia-1, the president and his entourage departed from Halim Perdanakusuma airport here at 7:45 a.m. and arrived in Semarang at 8:21 a.m. West Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).In the company of First Lady Iriana, the President headed straight to Diponegoro University Stadium to give scientific oration at the 60th Anniversary of the university.After delivering scientific oration, the president will leave Semarang City to continue the journey to Garut District in West Java Province, through the city of Bandung.From Bandung President Jokowi will take a military Super Puma Helicopter to Garut to attend the Muhammadiyah Islamic Boarding School National Coordination Meeting at the Darul Arqam Islamic boarding school.After that, the head of state will return to Bandung to attend a gathering with the Bandung Raya Central Leadership of Islamic Unity (PERSIS) at the PP Persis Mosque, before returning to Jakarta in the evening.