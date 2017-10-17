President delivers scientific address at Diponegoro University

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (ANTARA /Wahyu Putro A)

Semarang, Central Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a scientific address during an event to celebrate Diponegoro Universitys 60th anniversary at the universitys stadium, Semarang, on Tuesday.



At the event attended by some 10 thousand college students, most of them being freshmen from various faculties, the president highlighted the importance of responding to the fast-paced global changes.



"We should realize the global changes in 10-15 years and also in the political and social landscape. We should take precautionary steps to face the changes and be prepared for them. We need to plan it," the president stated.



President Jokowi stressed the importance of higher education institutes in the dynamically evolving global situation to anticipate and prepare a plan to comply with it.



"Higher education institutes lead the steps by making the plan that we should have ready, so we would not experience any shock in the face of the changes," he stated.



President Jokowi cited as an example the switch from offline to the online phenomenon due to which online shopping is gaining increasing popularity and has led to the closure of several shopping malls and conventional stores.



According to Jokowi, the changes will affect all sections of society, which is why complete preparedness is necessary to face the evolving global political, economic, and social landscape.



"We often did not realize it, but we are already part of that change," the president stated.



He specifically urged higher education institutes, such as Diponegoro University, to serve as an engine that will bring about changes and lead the way to face them.



President Jokowi added that the faculty and studies in higher education institutes should be able to fulfill the developing specific needs and the related innovative requirements.



"Change the educational pattern to drive innovation and facilitate students to be active as well as have characteristics and high work ethics, leadership skills, anti-corruption mindset, tolerance, and an innovative and creative spirit, as global competition is fierce," the president stated.



On the occasion, President Jokowi also lauded various studies conducted by the university.



After delivering his scientific address, the president, along with First Lady Iriana, left to continue their visit to Garut, West Java.



The president and first lady were accompanied by Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Presidential Staff Head Teten Masduki, Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal Trisno Hendrado, Presidential Security Commander Major General Suhartono, and Presidential Special Staff Ari Dwipayana.



Reported by Hanni Sofia Soepardi

