IMF, World Bank monitor developments of active Mount Agung

IMF (Reuters)

Washington DC (ANTARA News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) are monitoring the developments of Mount Agung that has been active and can potentially erupt, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.



"They also monitor the developments of Mount Agung, and at certain points, if the risks could be controlled, we will be able to host the 2018 meeting of (IMF and WB)," the minister noted on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meeting, here, Sunday.



The next IMF-WB annual meeting is scheduled to be held in Bali in October 2018.



Any change regarding the next meetings schedule or venue will be discussed by the IMF and WB, and the Indonesian government has been entrusted to host it, she noted.



Everyones safety is our main priority while taking any decision, she said.



IMF Executive Director Christine Lagarde had earlier said that Indonesia will become the focus of global attention as the host of the IMF-WB annual meeting scheduled in Bali in October next year.



"All eyes in the economic world will be looking at Indonesia. It is the right time to shed light on the success stories," she said.



The annual meeting will also boost business activities in Indonesia, Lagarde said on Saturday on the sidelines of the Washington DC meeting.



"This will boost business, as people will stay at hotels, eat in restaurants, and spend money. The annual meeting will offer returns," she said.



Lagarde lauded Indonesia as the would-be host of the major meeting. Indonesia deserves to host the event, as it has sound economic indicators and suitable policies in place.



The 2017 Annual Meetings of the WB Group and IMF took place in Washington DC on October 13-15, 2017.(*)