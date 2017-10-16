Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds second-generation 650V SiC Schottky barrier diodes in DPAK surface-mount type package

— Second-generation devices provide improved surge peak forward current and figure of merit, now in a surface-mount type package —

TOKYO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) has enhanced its diode portfolio with the addition of six Schottky barrier diodes (SBDs) fabricated with silicon carbide (SiC) and housed in surface-mount packages. Volume shipments start today.

Until now, TDSC has focused on SiC SBDs in through-hole packages. The addition of TDSC’s first SiC SBDs in surface-mount packages (nicknamed DPAK) meets customer needs to reduce system size and thickness.

The new SiC SBDs incorporate Toshiba’s latest second-generation chip, which delivers improvements in surge peak forward current (IFSM) and figure of merit (VF•Qc*1). The devices offer enhanced ruggedness and low loss, which helps to improve system efficiency and simplify thermal design.

TDSC will continue to expand its product portfolio in order to help improve the efficiency and reduce the size of communications equipment, servers, inverters and other products.

Features

* High surge peak forward current: Approx. 7 to 9.5 times the current rating, IF(DC).

* Low figure of merit (VF•Qc): About 1/3 lower than first generation products, indicating high efficiency.

* Surface-mount package: Enables auto mounters and helps to reduce system size and thickness.

Applications

The new SiC SBDs are suitable for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, including PFC circuitry in high-efficiency power supplies.

* Consumer and OA products: power supply for large screen 4K LCD & OLED TV sets, projectors, multifunction copiers, etc.

* Industrial equipment: power supply for telecommunication base stations, PC servers, solar microinverters, etc.

* For circuits: power factor correction (PFC) circuits; micro inverter circuits; chopper circuits (various power supplies of hundreds of watts or more).

* Free-wheel diode for switching device.

Main Specifications Package Absolute Maximum Ratings Electrical Characteristics



Forward

DC current Non-repetitive

Peak Forward

Surge Current Total Power

Dissipation Junction

temperature

Forward

Voltage Figure

of merit Junction

Capacitance Total

Capacitive

Charge

Symbol

I F(DC)

I FSM

P tot

T j

V F

V F •Qc

C j

Q C

Unit

(A)

(A)

(W)

(℃)

(V)

(V•nC)

(pF)

(nC)

Value

Max.

Max.

Max.

Max.

－

Typ.

Typ.

Typ.

Product/ Condition

－

@ Half-sine

Wave

t=10ms

Tc=25℃

－

@ I F(DC)

－

@ V R = 1V

@V R = 400V Surface-mount type DPAK / Equivalent to TO-252

TRS2P65F

2

19

34.0

175

1.45 (Typ.)

1.60 (Max.)

8.4

85

5.8

TRS3P65F

3

26

37.5





11.7

120

8.1

TRS4P65F

4

33

41.0





15.1

165

10.4

TRS6P65F

6

45

48.3





21.9

230

15.1

TRS8P65F

8

58

55.5





28.6

300

19.7 TRS10P65F 10 70 62.5 35.4 400 24.4

Note:

[1] Qc : Electric charge amount of capacitance Cj between 0.1 V and 400 V.

Follow the link below for more on TDSC’s SiC Schottky Barrier Diode line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/diode/sic.html

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3933

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 19,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 700-billion yen (US$6 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html

