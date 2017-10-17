Governor Baswedan, Deputy Governor Uno tour Jakarta City Hall

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - New Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his deputy Sandiaga Salahudin Uno toured the Jakarta City Hall as they arrived for the first time in their new office on Tuesday morning.



The duo greeted employees, including the janitors and security guards, working in the City Hall.



Saefullah, secretary of the Jakarta Provincial Administration, accompanied Baswedan and Uno, and introduced several officials to them.



The governor and vice governor later held a meeting with the mayors, district head, and other officials of the Jakarta administration.



President Joko Widodo, at the State Palace, here, Monday afternoon, inaugurated and swore in Baswedan and Uno, respectively as the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta for the 2017-2022 period.



The inauguration ceremony of the new Jakarta governor was also attended by Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla and spouse Mufidah, First Lady Iriana, several ministers, and legislators.



Following the inauguration, Baswedan, the former education minister and university rector, said with the conclusion of the campaign phase and the inauguration, it is now time to focus on work and on fulfilling the promises he had made during the regional head elections campaign period.



During a ceremony broadcast live on television, Baswedan, dressed in a white uniform, pledged to perform his duties to the best of his abilities during his five-year term.



"We cant wait to get to work right away. We have been waiting for six months. Insha Allah, Jakarta will be better," Baswedan said in his first official speech as governor after a handover ceremony at the City Hall during which his predecessor Hidayat was away on holiday in Labuan Bajon in eastern Indonesia.



Both men will have to work hard to fulfill their 23 campaign promises that include zero down payment for housing schemes and entrepreneurial programs to create 200 thousand new jobs.(*)