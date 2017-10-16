Sigma Systems appoints Vladimir Mitrasinovic as Senior Vice-President of Sales and Managing Director for EMEA and APAC
14 minutes ago | 69 Views
TORONTO--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sigma Systems, the leader in catalog-driven software, has appointed Vladimir Mitrasinovic as Senior Vice-President of Sales and Managing Director for EMEA and APAC.
Mr. Mitrasinovic was previously Head of the Cloud and Software as a Service business unit for Cerillion Technologies, and served as Executive Vice-President of Global Channels and Alliances at Acision (XURA). As Senior Vice President of Sales and Managing Director of EMEA and APAC, Vladimir will oversee all sales and business development efforts within the regions.
“We are delighted to welcome Vladimir to the Sigma team,” said Simon Muderack, Sigma’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Vladimir’s background in high-growth corporate development in the technology sector and experience in sales and business expansion will be an excellent asset to Sigma as we continue to expand across EMEA and advance within the Asia Pacific market.”
Mr. Mitrasinovic commented: “I thrive on building and leading highly successful teams, and look forward to supporting Sigma in its next phase of growth and market share advancement. I am excited about the opportunities created by transformational change within communication and media service providers including digital transformation efforts, automation, the move towards IoT based services and virtualized service offerings. Sigma’s team, coupled with its leading catalog-driven B/OSS suite, is uniquely positioned to support market leaders in their endeavors to enable these services on a wide variety of networks.”
About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51699399&lang=en
Contacts
Sigma Systems
Noor Manji, 416-943-9696
Manager, Corporate Communications
Source: Sigma Systems
Mr. Mitrasinovic was previously Head of the Cloud and Software as a Service business unit for Cerillion Technologies, and served as Executive Vice-President of Global Channels and Alliances at Acision (XURA). As Senior Vice President of Sales and Managing Director of EMEA and APAC, Vladimir will oversee all sales and business development efforts within the regions.
“We are delighted to welcome Vladimir to the Sigma team,” said Simon Muderack, Sigma’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “Vladimir’s background in high-growth corporate development in the technology sector and experience in sales and business expansion will be an excellent asset to Sigma as we continue to expand across EMEA and advance within the Asia Pacific market.”
Mr. Mitrasinovic commented: “I thrive on building and leading highly successful teams, and look forward to supporting Sigma in its next phase of growth and market share advancement. I am excited about the opportunities created by transformational change within communication and media service providers including digital transformation efforts, automation, the move towards IoT based services and virtualized service offerings. Sigma’s team, coupled with its leading catalog-driven B/OSS suite, is uniquely positioned to support market leaders in their endeavors to enable these services on a wide variety of networks.”
About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51699399&lang=en
Contacts
Sigma Systems
Noor Manji, 416-943-9696
Manager, Corporate Communications
Source: Sigma Systems
Latest News
- Sigma Systems appoints Vladimir Mitrasinovic as Senior Vice-President of Sales and Managing Director for EMEA and APAC 14 minutes ago
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation adds second-generation 650V SiC Schottky barrier diodes in DPAK surface-mount type package 2 hours ago
- New Savi Ocean ETA brings unmatched accuracy and transparency to shipments at sea 4 hours ago
- Bentley Systems announces winners of 2017 Be Inspired Awards 6 hours ago
- FAO focus on "Food Security" this World Food Day supported by CropLife Asia 16th October 2017
- ALE introduces Business Partner Onboarding Program for Rainbow Cloud Collaboration Service to address digital workplace transformation 16th October 2017
- Indonesian brands celebrate win at the 2017 World Branding Awards at Kensington Palace 16th October 2017
- HybridBlock introduces HybridTrade - an advanced trading platform set to disrupt global crypto-trading industry 13th October 2017