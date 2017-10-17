VP sees no urgency to set up anti-corruption special detachment

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla sees no urgency to set up an anti-corruption special detachment (Densus Tipikor) and asks the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), the National Police and the Attorney Generals Office to work maximally to combat corruption.



"Let KPK do first, while actually, the National Police and the Attorney Generals Office still can perform their duties. This does not mean that we need a new team to do the job. In fact, the existing team can also do it," he said at his office here on Tuesday.



He further said anti-corruption officers should take caution in performing their duties without frightening policy-making officials.



Fright is one of the factors slowing down development process besides lengthy bureaucracy, he said.



The National Police has proposed a budget allocation of Rp2.6 trillion for the planned Densus Tipikor and asked the House of Representatives (DPR) Commission III to support the proposal.



"The budget for the Densus Tipikor has been calculated. At the previous meeting, we have considered a system which will allow its members to receive the same salaries as KPK members," National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian said at a working meeting with the House Commission III at the parliament building last Thursday.



The police also have calculated the amount of budget fund to conduct investigation using an index system, he said.



Tito said the salaries of 3,560 Nensus Tipikor personnel will reach Rp786 billion, while the budget for the procurement of goods for its operational activities including investigation will reach Rp359 billion.



"The capital expenditure is expected to reach Rp1.55 trillion, including to make a system, build an office and procure investigation and supervision apparatuses. In the total, the budget will reach Rp2.6 trillion," he added.(*)