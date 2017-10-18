Surveys serve as means for government correction: President

President Joko Widodo. (ANTARA /Wahyu Putro A )

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that surveys conducted on his government should serve as a means to make corrections for improving its performance and is not a measure of its electability.



"A survey should provide us with a means of bringing about corrections for what we have and need to change. What we have to do. All have shortcomings, for instance, those in the sectors of law and socio-culture," President Jokowi noted during a special interview with ANTARA National News Agency on the three-year-old government of Widodo and Jusuf Kalla here on Monday.



He claimed to have not given much thought to his electability rate as revealed by the results of the survey.



"The survey results should be used for bringing about corrections in my government, and do not just look at the electability aspect," the president added.



President Jokowi pointed out that todays focus is only centered around districts and provinces to ensure that the governments programs are actually working.



"We are traveling every day to districts and provinces. We are still working hard to complete what has been decided. We have to conduct control and supervision and resolve it," the president remarked.



The president claimed to not want to lose focus of his work by seeking support for the next government.



"If we break our concentration, it is not true. I think the survey is that of a survey agency, a public assessment of what we have done. It is free to view whether it (performance) is not as good or fairly good. I think I still have several jobs," he said.



On October 5, 2017, Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting announced the result of a survey it had conducted on September 3-10, 2017, on the political support during the three-year term of President Jokowis administration.



The public satisfaction rate for Jokowis performance in September 2017 was recorded at 68 percent. This rate tends to strengthen and be stable.



Jokowis performance is positive in several areas, such as economic conditions and the handling of important issues by governments, such as political conditions, law enforcement, security, and order.



However, the low performance was aimed at addressing the issues of unemployment, poverty, and the price of basic necessities. However, the stable inflationary situation lends support to Jokowi.



During the same survey, Jokowi would have received 45.6 percent support from respondents, if the election was held when the survey was conducted. Support for Jokowi surpassed that for Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto who was his rival during the 2014 presidential election. Prabowo received the support of 18.7 percent of the respondents.



This survey involved 1,220 respondents who were eligible Indonesian voters.



Respondents were selected randomly or through a multistage random sampling system.(*)