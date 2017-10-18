President calls for preparation to face changes

Semarang, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has urged all elements of the community to brace themselves for a dynamic change that will happen due to the arrival of advanced technology.



The president admitted that once in a while, he would use online-based food delivery services to order meals such as sate and gado-gado, as he sees it as a faster and more practical alternative.



"When I am craving for sate or gado-gado, I can just use Go-Food, and the food will arrive in 30 minutes," he said during his keynote address in the Diponegoro University in Semarang, Central Java, on Tuesday.



As a reference, Go-food is an online-based food delivery services under the locally established company Go-jek.



The emergence of such services is an inevitable occurrence, where change is already taking place in Indonesia, he continued.



For that reason, he has asked all parties, especially universities, to prepare themselves to face the dynamic shifts.



"When change occurs, whether it is PayPal, AliPay, or robotic, all these will have impacts," he revealed.



Todays younger generation is no longer keen on reading the newspaper. They rather prefer to read the news from their smartphones.



"With their gadgets, everything is just a click away," he remarked.



The president then predicted that in less than 10 to 15 years, there will be a change in the global politics and economic landscapes due to the changes in social behavior.



For that reason, he urged the public to anticipate and plan everything well.



"Universities are in the front line to face these changes," he concluded. (*)