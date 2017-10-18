President calls for social media education in Islamic boarding schools

Garut, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has called on the Islamic boarding school to educate the students about social media utilization in order to avoid negative thoughts.



"We can regulate the mainstream media such as television program and mass media. However, we cannot restrict social media. I hope the Islamic boarding school could provide correct education on the use of social media," Widodo stated here during his speech at the Coordination Meeting of Muhammadiyah Boarding School on Tuesday.



The president urged the people to be cautious enough to filter the massive information of positive or negative messages spread through social media and chat applications.



He also urged parents to screen and filter information received by their children through social media.



Widodo added that the efforts to filter the thoughts of students and children can be done early in childhood by embedding religious values in their lives. He believed that this could help in developing behaviors and creating a sense of politeness in the students.



The Head of State emphasized on the spread of fake news and hoax provocation in other countries.



According to Widodo, the Indonesian government must cooperate along with Islamic boarding schools to provide education that creates positive behaviors in the students.



The president visited three areas such as Semarang of Central Java Province as well as Garut and Bandung of West Java Province on Tuesday.



Widodo delivered A scientific oration in Diponegoro University Stadium as part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the university.



The president visited Garut District to attend the Muhammadiyah Boarding School coordination meeting, conduct the groundbreaking of the PKU Darul Arqam Muhammadiyah Hospital, as well as distribute several social assistance cards, such as the Indonesia Pintar Card and Keluarga Harapan Card. He also distributed land certificates to several people in Garut. (*)