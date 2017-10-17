Axalta focuses on waterborne coatings for sustainable future at the National Polymer Symposium XI in Jakarta, Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was recently invited to showcase its high performance products and speak at the National Polymer Symposium XI hosted by Indonesian Polymer Association in collaboration with leading universities and government institutions. The symposium was attended by around 100 researchers, lecturers, and industry practitioners who shared their knowledge on latest polymer technology innovation which can be synergized to improve global competitiveness of the ASEAN economic community.
Dr. Lei Qiao, Refinish Technology Director of Axalta Asia Pacific introduced Axalta's innovation in waterborne coatings which are designed to reduce environmental impact but on the other hand enhanced productivity, energy savings and color performance. Dr. Lei also explained about Axalta's concern on Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) as one of the precursors to ozone formation and the air pollution caused. According to Dr. Qiao, waterborne coatings can reduce about 75% VOC emission than the conventional solventborne coatings to comply with major VOC compliance regulations globally. These innovative products also have lower carbon footprint through lower energy or fewer bake cycles while still meet customer requirement of sustainable, high quality products. Axalta waterborne coatings give aesthetical finish with lower paint consumption, excellent coverage, fast and easy application process.
"Our participation in this symposium is part of our responsibility to constantly support academic communities by sharing Axalta's expertise and innovations in coating industry," said Dewi Djanuwati, Managing Director of Axalta in Indonesia. "We are always committed to developing and producing sustainable products and services as sustainability is central to our business. As part of this effort we have just opened our new Axalta Asia Pacific Technology Center (APTC) in Shanghai, China in June 2017, which is focusing on developing high performance products and technology following Axalta's guiding principle for research: sustainable innovation", she added.
Dr. Ir. Aniek S Handayani, M.T as the Chairman of the Symposium Committee was impressed with Axalta's expertise in sustainable coatings. "Sustainable Coatings topic is very relevant to current global and industry issues. Axalta's innovative sustainable technology presented today will help to bring new ideas for researchers with coating related research projects", she said.
Axalta has been doing business in Indonesia for 25 years through its flagship premium brands such as, Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox and Alesta. As part of global technology and supply chain, Axalta supports the sustained, long term growth of Indonesia's automotive, commercial transportation and industrial sectors that use Axalta coatings.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axaltacs.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
