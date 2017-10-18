Indonesia, Qatar to form cooperation working team

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (ANTARA PHOTO/Puspa Perwitasari)

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - Indonesia and Qatar will set up a working team to follow up on the cooperation agreements that were discussed during a bilateral meeting between the two countries leaders in Bogor West Java, Wednesday.



"We hope there is a positive outcome that can be achieved after this visit," Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said after meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Bogor Presidential Palace.



The Qatari emir stressed that he had discussed cooperation in infrastructure and tourism with President Jokowi.



In addition to investment and economic cooperation, the two leaders of the country discussed the close ties between the two countries.



"Indonesia is an important country in the Islamic world. We also discussed the Rohingya issue, especially on the need to find a solution, where Qatar can play a role in providing humanitarian aid and ask the Myanmar government to resolve this issue," Sheikh Tamim remarked.



Qatar and Indonesia also discussed the blockade of several Gulf states to Qatar, Sheikh Tamim added.



"We have explained that we are prepared and willing to conduct a discussion, and seek a peaceful solution to this matter. Qatar is open to negotiations and discussion with all parties, and respect the sovereignty of all countries," the Qatari Emir stated.



Meanwhile, President Jokowi noted that it was Sheikh Tamims first visit to Indonesia, and it coincided with 41 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Qatar.



"We have agreed to follow up on what we talked about in the bilateral meeting, and Indonesia will continue to invite Qatar to invest and increase its investment in Indonesia," the President revealed.



President Jokowi and Sheikh Tamim also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Joint Commission, the MoU on youth and sports cooperation, and bilateral cooperation on air transport services.



Indonesia also signed a cooperation agreement with Qatar on health, and an MoU in education between the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education. (*)